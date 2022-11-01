Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged with forcible confinement

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 2:05 pm
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police say an armed man forcibly confined a group of people in a North End home. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police say an armed man forcibly confined a group of people in a North End home. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say a group of people were forcibly confined in a North End home by a gun-toting suspect.

Officers were called to the home in the 800 block of Mountain Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Gun crime, homicides remain high in Winnipeg, annual police report says

They say a man fired a gun in the home and demanded occupants stay in a room in the home.

Click to play video: 'More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP'
More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

No one was injured and the man later fled on foot, police said Tuesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police charge 2 women, teenaged boy in gang-related assault

Officers arrested a man nearby a short time later with help from the K9 unit. They say the firearm believed to have been used has not been recovered.

A 25-year-old man is facing a number of charges including three counts of forcible confinement and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeForcible ConfinementMountain Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers