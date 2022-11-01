Winnipeg man charged with forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say a group of people were forcibly confined in a North End home by a gun-toting suspect.

Officers were called to the home in the 800 block of Mountain Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

They say a man fired a gun in the home and demanded occupants stay in a room in the home.

No one was injured and the man later fled on foot, police said Tuesday.

Officers arrested a man nearby a short time later with help from the K9 unit. They say the firearm believed to have been used has not been recovered.

A 25-year-old man is facing a number of charges including three counts of forcible confinement and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.