Stuart Betts named next chief of Peterborough Police Service

Stuart Betts has been appointed the next chief of the Peterborough Police Service, officials announced Tuesday morning.

In a release, the Peterborough Police Services Board announced Betts, who has 26 years of policing, will begin the new role on Jan. 9, 2023. He will be the service’s 14th ch

He is currently serving as deputy chief of operations for the London Police Service and prior to that was the service’s deputy chief of administration. He began his policing career with the York Regional Police in 1997 and been with the London service since July 2019. His career has spanned front patrol to executive, support services and administrative roles.

“I am thrilled and honoured to have been selected to be Peterborough’s next Chief of Police,” Betts stated. “I believe the Chief of Police should be a leader in the community, and also serve to support the members of the organization by ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to serve the community at the highest possible level.”

“As your chief, I will be dedicated to ensuring we excel in our commitment to professionalism and excellence in support of safety for the community and to one another. Peterborough is to be my home, and I am invested in ensuring it is a safe place for my family and yours.”

Betts fills the position which was vacant following the retirement of Scott Gilbert in February. Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson has been acting chief since then.

The board says in March it hired Phelps Executive Search — Leadership Advisor Firm — to assist in the search for a new chief. The search was conducted internally and externally and included input from the service and police association, community stakeholders, First Nations communities, and city council.

“The feedback gathered from these consultations provided valuable guidance to the board in its search,” the board stated.

“Following a rigorous selection process, the board deemed Chief Designate Betts as the person it felt most appropriate to lead the Peterborough Police Service in the coming years. Chief Designate Betts is entering his 26th year of policing and possesses an impressive background of educational and policing experiences in both operations and administration.”

LPSB announces the resignation of Deputy Chief Betts as @PtboPolice welcomes him as their Chief Designate. See release here: #ldnont @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/KLtHNhsUOC — London Police Services Board (@ldnpoliceboard) November 1, 2022

Betts has completed the Senior Management Institute for Police with the Police Executive Research Forum at the University of Boston and the Police Leadership Program at the Rotman School of Executive Management at the University of Toronto. He possesses a Bachelor of Arts Degree from York University, a Masters of Business Administration Degree, focused on innovation leadership, from the University of Fredericton, and is pursuing a second Masters degree in Law in Alternative Dispute Resolution at Osgoode Hall Law School.

In addition, he is a certified Canadian Risk Manager and certified Change Management Practitioner. He has served as the co-chair of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Information and Statistics Committee.

“We congratulate Deputy Chief Betts on being appointed the Chief of Police of the Peterborough Police Service,” stated Susan Toth, chairperson of the London Police Services Board. “While we are sad to lose him, we know that he will bring to Peterborough the same dedication, work ethic and commitment to the community and members of the police service that he showed as Deputy Chief in London.”

Toth says Betts has shown his commitment to the community during this time in London.

“It has been a pleasure working with Deputy Chief Betts,” said Toth. “Throughout his tenure here, we have seen first-hand his commitment to building relationships with the community and with members of the LPS. He has shown leadership during difficult times, and the oard wishes him the best of luck as Peterborough chief of police.

The Peterborough Police Services board also expresed its “sincere gratitude” to Farquharson for “assuming leadership of the organization during this time of transition and for his continued positive presence and commitment to both the Service and the communities we serve.”