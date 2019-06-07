Stuart Betts, superintendent with York Regional Police Service, named new deputy chief in London

In the span of a week, the city’s police service has announced its new line-up of top brass.

The latest news was made public on Friday with the London Police Services Board (LPSB) announcing Stuart Betts has been appointed as the department’s newest deputy chief.

Betts is currently superintendent of the York Regional Police Service and will take over his new role in London as of July 15.

Officials say Betts began his policing career in 1997 with York Regional Police Service and has served in a number of different departments including Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations and Executive Services.

Most recently, he served as the Commander-in-Charge of policing in the City of Vaughan.

Betts has a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University and a Masters of Business Administration degree with a specialty in innovation leadership from the University of Fredericton.

He’s also a graduate of the University of Toronto’s Joseph L. Rotman School of Management Police Leadership Program, the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police.

Betts’ and his wife Michelle have an 18-year-old son named Neal.

“I am grateful and honoured that the London Police Services Board has selected me for the position of Deputy Chief of the London Police Service,” Betts said in a statement on Friday. “I look forward to working alongside Chief Designate Williams and Acting Deputy Chief McIntyre, in support of the men and women of the London Police to ensure the safety and well-being of London’s communities.”

Betts joins Acting Inspector Trish McIntyre as one of two deputies. McIntyre’s appointment to acting deputy chief was announced on Monday in the wake of Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth’s appointment as the newest chief of police for the Woodstock Police Service.

On Wednesday, the LPSB revealed current Deputy Chief Steve Williams had been selected to become London’s 20th chief of police. He’ll take over the role from Chief John Pare who’s moved up his retirement date to June 19.