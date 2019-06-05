Steve Williams hired as London’s new Chief of Police

London has looked from within to hire their new Police Chief.

Steve Williams was introduced as London’s new police chief on Wednesday, replacing John Pare who announced earlier this year he would retire June 28.

Williams will be the 20th police chief in the 164-year history of the London Police Service.

Williams has been with London Police since 1992.

READ MORE: London police Chief John Pare announces retirement

His appointment as chief comes days after Trish McIntyre was named acting deputy chief, replacing Darryl Longworth, who stepped down to become police chief in Woodstock.

McIntyre is London’s first female deputy chief.

Williams’ hiring ends a five-month search for Pare’s replacement. Pare, 55, became the city’s 19th police chief in May 2015, taking over for outgoing chief Brad Duncan.

His hiring continues a 20 year trend in London. The London Police Services Board hasn’t hired from outside their ranks since 1998 when Al Gramolini, who joined London Police from the RCMP and later resigned in disgrace while pleading guilty to fraud.

READ MORE: London police services board set to announce force’s next chief

London Police Services Board chair Mo Salih sparked some controversy early in the hiring process when he said it would be innovative and break from tradition. Salih said the board was seeking a “chief of change” and a “non status quo” candidate.

Salih would later walk those comments back when some took offence. The hiring process was different from previous searches; it was open to anyone who wanted to apply. Traditionally, the job was only open to officers who held a senior rank.

Williams held a number of portfolio’s during his time as deputy chief. He was originally in charge of the administration side before he took over operations and investigations.