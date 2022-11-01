London, Ont. deputy police chief to resign after being named next Peterborough chief

Two weeks after London’s police chief announced he would resign from the force in the new year, one of the city’s two deputy chiefs has done the same.

The London Police Services Board unveiled Tuesday that Deputy Chief Stuart Betts would resign from the role effective Jan. 8, 2023.

Betts has been with the force since July 2019 and has served as the Deputy Chief of Operations since March. Before that, he served as Deputy Chief of the Administration Branch.

The news comes the same day Peterborough police announced that Betts would serve as their next chief, succeeding Scott Gilbert who retired in February.

In a statement, Betts said his resignation came with mixed emotions.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Deputy Chief over these past three years and I am grateful for the relationships I have built both within our organization and throughout the community of London,” he said.

“I am proud of the work done each and every day by the sworn and civilian members of LPS, and I know they will continue to serve the community with integrity and professionalism.”

In his statement, Betts offered thanks to Chief Steve Williams, Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre and “the entire Senior Management team, for their support during my tenure here.” He also extended thanks to the police board and to the police union, the London Police Association.

In a separate statement issued by Peterborough police, Betts said he was “thrilled and honoured” to have been chosen as the city’s next police chief.

Susan Toth, chair of the London Police Services Board, congratulated Betts in a statement, and said the board knew he would bring “the same dedication, work ethic and commitment to the community and members of the police service that he showed as Deputy Chief in London.”

Betts joined London police in July 2019, coming from York regional police, where he started his policing career in 1997, and where he had been serving as superintendent. News of his appointment came the same week that Williams was named chief and McIntyre a deputy chief.

“Throughout his tenure here, we have seen first-hand his commitment to building relationships with the community and with members of the LPS. He has shown leadership during difficult times, and the Board wishes him the best of luck as Peterborough Chief of Police,” Toth said.

A search will begin “in the very near future” for Betts’ successor, police board officials say.

Board members must also find a successor for Williams, who announced his retirement from the force earlier this month. Williams will retire effective May 1, 2023, however, he will finish his last day on an earlier date due to accrued time.