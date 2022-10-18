London, Ont. police chief to retire after 31 years with force, police board says

After three decades with the London Police Service, including nearly four as the city’s top cop, Chief Steve Williams will retire from the force effective in the spring, officials with the London Police Services Board announced on Tuesday.

Williams, who has served as the city’s police chief since 2019 when he succeeded John Pare, will retire effective May 1, 2023. However, due to accrued time, he will finish his last day on an earlier date yet to be determined, police board officials said in a statement.

“When we hired Chief Williams, we had no idea that he would face global and local issues that would require him to show an unprecedented and extraordinary level of leadership, compassion and integrity,” said Susan Toth, chair of the police board, in a statement.

Toth says Williams’ tenure has seen the force navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic and social challenges it aggravated, and respond to issues of anti-Black racism and equity amid global protests that formed in response to the murder of George Floyd.

His time as chief has also seen the community grapple with the loss of the Afzaal family at the hands of a man accused of targeting them because of their faith, and contend with rising rates of hate-related crimes in the city.

“All the while, Chief Williams showed thoughtfulness, vision, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the London community and to every member of the London Police Service,” Toth’s statement continues.

“His willingness to engage in difficult issues head on, and extensive experience and dedication to his profession will be deeply missed.”

In a statement Tuesday, Williams said it had been his privilege and honour to serve as an officer and as police chief for so many years.

“I have profound respect and admiration for each and every member of this service as they consistently demonstrate professionalism and perseverance despite the enormous demands and expectations placed upon them, particularly over the last several years. I commend them for their sacrifice and service to the citizens of London,” he said.

“I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to members of the London Police Services Board for their confidence and support during my term as Chief as well as the London Police Association Executive, who have worked collaboratively with me through difficult issues while always strongly advocating for their members. I am fortunate to have worked with such professionals.”

Most recently, Williams has seen the service thrust back into the national spotlight amid revelations about Hockey Canada and an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team, and following the arrest of Clara Sorrenti, a trans woman and popular Twitch streamer, in a swatting incident tied to false threats against city council.

In July, Williams announced that the force would reopen a criminal investigation into the 2018 world juniors case. In August, Williams apologized to Sorrenti after a bag of evidence was labelled with her “deadname,” the name she held before transitioning genders. An internal review into her arrest is ongoing.

The London Police Services Board says it will begin a search for Williams’ successor “in the very near future.”