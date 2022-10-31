Man wearing Nazi costume booted from New York City bar in viral video

Send this page to someone via email

When an unknown man wearing a Nazi uniform entered a New York City bar this weekend, he was met with vocal outrage from staff and patrons.

“What is wrong with you!?” one woman cried in a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

(Note: the video contains foul language, so please view at your own discretion.)

a guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words pic.twitter.com/4szraZgVEd — matt (@mattxiv) October 30, 2022

As of this writing, the 18-second clip has over 8.3 million views.

The scene allegedly occurred on Saturday when the young man in a Nazi costume entered Fanelli Cafe in Soho. He was dressed in full regalia, including a red swastika armband. As the man approached the bar, patrons and staff began to shout for his removal.

“Get out of here, motherf—er,” one man said.

Another woman threatened, “You want to get f—ed up? [Leave] for your own safety.”

After being refused service at the bar, the Nazi costumer laughed as he gave the room a shrug.

“F— you, mate,” he said at the door.

Another man then crowded the entrance and forced him leave the bar. The identity of the New York City man in the Nazi costume is not yet known. Fanelli Cafe has not publicly commented on the incident.

On social media, people echoed the loud outrage of the patrons and staff at Fanelli Cafe.

This literally made my whole body go numb. I've spent many an evening in Fanelli. I know it's a Halloween costume, but as a Jewish person, seeing it makes me feel unsafe even here in NYC. Now I'm crying. — Meryl #FreeThemAll (@merylnyc) October 30, 2022

where's this guy when we need him https://t.co/Eij0XNUpDC — bo sprocket (@david_scruton) October 30, 2022

The real story about the Nazi-costumed guy in the cafe isn't his hateful attempt at intimidation. It's how folks threw him out on-sight. Everyday New Yorkers have their neighbors' backs and reject hate. As a queer Latino man, I've never as safe anywhere else as I do in NYC. — Chris Sosa (@ChrisSosa) October 30, 2022

Many Twitter users also drew connection to a similar costume worn by Prince Harry in 2005. British tabloid The Sun shared a photo of the then-20-year-old prince wearing a Nazi uniform to a party. The image sparked international outrage.

View image in full screen A man reads the newspaper The Sun in London 13 Jan. 2005 with a headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party. Britain’s young Prince Harry faced stinging criticism after being pictured wearing a Nazi soldier’s uniform, just a fortnight before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Getty Images

Prince Harry later apologized for the costume.

The incident comes at a time where it seems as though anti-Semitic sentiment is on the rise among pop culture figures, most notably rapper Ye.

Controversial Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is also under fire after he shared a link to a documentary that makes a number of anti-Semitic claims.