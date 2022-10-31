Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Man wearing Nazi costume booted from New York City bar in viral video

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 4:07 pm
A man dressed in a Nazi costume stands in a dimly lit bar. View image in full screen
A man in a Nazi costume was allegedly removed from a New York City bar after staff and patrons made instant calls for him to leave. Twitter / @mattxiv

When an unknown man wearing a Nazi uniform entered a New York City bar this weekend, he was met with vocal outrage from staff and patrons.

“What is wrong with you!?” one woman cried in a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

(Note: the video contains foul language, so please view at your own discretion.)

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Best 2022 celebrity Halloween costumes, from Kim Kardashian’s Mystique to Jojo Siwa’s Malfoy

As of this writing, the 18-second clip has over 8.3 million views.

The scene allegedly occurred on Saturday when the young man in a Nazi costume entered Fanelli Cafe in Soho. He was dressed in full regalia, including a red swastika armband. As the man approached the bar, patrons and staff began to shout for his removal.

Click to play video: 'Last-minute Halloween costumes inspired by pop culture'
Last-minute Halloween costumes inspired by pop culture

“Get out of here, motherf—er,” one man said.

Another woman threatened, “You want to get f—ed up? [Leave] for your own safety.”

After being refused service at the bar, the Nazi costumer laughed as he gave the room a shrug.

Story continues below advertisement

“F— you, mate,” he said at the door.

Trending Now

Another man then crowded the entrance and forced him leave the bar. The identity of the New York City man in the Nazi costume is not yet known. Fanelli Cafe has not publicly commented on the incident.

On social media, people echoed the loud outrage of the patrons and staff at Fanelli Cafe.

Read more: Canadian radio host reveals she’s TikTok’s text-to-speech voice

Story continues below advertisement

Many Twitter users also drew connection to a similar costume worn by Prince Harry in 2005. British tabloid The Sun shared a photo of the then-20-year-old prince wearing a Nazi uniform to a party. The image sparked international outrage.

A man reads a copy of "The Sun." Prince Harry is wearing a Nazi solider costume on the front page. View image in full screen
A man reads the newspaper The Sun in London 13 Jan. 2005 with a headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party. Britain’s young Prince Harry faced stinging criticism after being pictured wearing a Nazi soldier’s uniform, just a fortnight before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Getty Images

Prince Harry later apologized for the costume.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident comes at a time where it seems as though anti-Semitic sentiment is on the rise among pop culture figures, most notably rapper Ye.

Controversial Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is also under fire after he shared a link to a documentary that makes a number of anti-Semitic claims.

New YorkNew York CityViral VideoNYCNaziFanelli CafeNazi costumeNazi costume viral videoNazi Halloween costumeNew York City NaziNew York Nazi costume
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers