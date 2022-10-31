Menu

Crime

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum pleads not guilty to public mischief charge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug McCallum Public Mischief Trial Begins'
Doug McCallum Public Mischief Trial Begins
The public mischief trial for outgoing Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum gets underway. Incoming Surrey mayor Brenda Locke says McCallum will have to pay for his own legal defence.

Outgoing Surrey, B.C., Mayor Doug McCallum pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday.

The charge relates to McCallum’s claims about an incident in the parking lot of a Save-On-Foods in September 2021, where he alleged Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaigner Debi Johnstone ran over his foot while she was collecting signatures against the city’s transition to a municipal force.

Crown prosecutor Richard Fowler told the court McCallum had phoned 911 to report “Johnstone’s car just about hit him, that she ran over his leg and foot, and as she drove off it was very dangerous.”

Read more: It’s a lock: Brenda Locke defeats Doug McCallum to become new mayor of Surrey

He later attended Peace Arch Hospital, then the RCMP detachment where he made a recorded statement to police, Fowler said.

“He told the police amongst other things that Ms. Johnstone pulled up in his car and just about pinned him to the back of his car. As she pulled away, she actually floored it and purposely turned towards him and ran over his foot,” Fowler said.

“Furthermore he told the police, ‘I really on this one wanna go after her.’”

Fowler said the court would hear testimony from Johnstone and the RCMP officer who took McCallum’s statement, and see CCTV video from the Save-On-Foods, the Surrey RCMP detachment and Peace Arch Hospital.

“The question ultimately will be whether Mr. McCallum intended to mislead the police by making false statements to the police with the intention to cause ms. Johnstone to be suspected having committed an offence she had not committed,” he said.

In the Criminal Code of Canada, the offence of public mischief covers a variety of actions amounting to making a false report to police.

McCallum has refused to comment on the case to date, saying the matter is before the courts.

Read more: Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief over claims his foot was run over

The trial comes two weeks after Brenda Locke narrowly defeated McCallum in the city’s municipal election.

Surrey taxpayers continue to pay his legal bills, but mayor-elect Locke told Global News McCallum should cover his own costs, as the incident happened on his personal time.

– With files from Catherine Urquhart

