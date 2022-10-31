Menu

Canada

Central Region OPP give Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 11:44 am
Halloween candies View image in full screen
Police recommend that parents check all candy before letting their child eat any. (Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Central Region Ontario Provincial Police have some tips to help trick-or-treaters stay safe this Hallows’ Eve.

Police recommend that trick-or-treaters wear visible costumes and avoid dark colours, if possible, or add some reflective tape.

People are advised to trick-or-treat before it gets too dark, use face paint instead of masks for visibility, and ensure young children are accompanied by an adult.

Police recommend that parents check all candy before letting their child eat any and that children only go to homes that are well-lit.

Children and guardians are advised to keep an eye out for cars and stay on sidewalks.

For homeowners, police recommend that they turn outdoor lights, remove tripping hazards, and not use candles in pumpkins to avoid fire.

Police are also advising drivers to slow down in residential areas on Halloween, keep an eye out for children, be careful entering or exiting driveways, and never drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

