Crime

Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 7:47 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 31'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 31
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police were called at 4:25 p.m. Sunday about a woman who had run from the woods near Brunt Road.

Officers say the woman told them she had been held against her will at a nearby home.

Patrol officers, members of the Emergency Response Team and a K-9 unit searched for the residence, finding it on Prestige Court.

Police say three adults were taken into custody.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has taken control of the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeForcible ConfinementK-9 unitHarrietsfieldPrestige Court policeWoman escapedWoman held against will
© 2022 The Canadian Press

