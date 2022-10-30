Teen arrested after 2 shot at Cole Harbour, N.S. party

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two other teens were shot at a party in Cole Harbour early Sunday morning.

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Halifax District RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene on Sedgemoor Court at around 12:40 a.m. According to police, the shooting happened at a party where about 20 to 30 people had gathered.

There were two 15-year-old victims. RCMP said one person had a wound in the arm and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by EHS.

The second victim was shot in the leg and had minor injuries. That person was treated at the scene and released.

Callum Smith/Global News

The suspect, police said, had fled the scene before responders arrived.

RCMP, along with the Halifax Regional Police and dog services searched for the suspect and arrested him just after 2 a.m. in nearby Dartmouth.

Police note the suspect was known to the victims.

The teen remains in custody as of Sunday afternoon and the investigation continues.