Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen arrested after 2 shot at Cole Harbour, N.S. party

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 28'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 28
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 28, 2022.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two other teens were shot at a party in Cole Harbour early Sunday morning.

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Halifax District RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene on Sedgemoor Court at around 12:40 a.m. According to police, the shooting happened at a party where about 20 to 30 people had gathered.

Read more: Man, 67, dead after collision with bus at terminal in Dartmouth: police

There were two 15-year-old victims. RCMP said one person had a wound in the arm and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by EHS.

The second victim was shot in the leg and had minor injuries. That person was treated at the scene and released.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two other teens were shot at a party in Cole Harbour early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two other teens were shot at a party in Cole Harbour early Sunday morning. Callum Smith/Global News

The suspect, police said, had fled the scene before responders arrived.

RCMP, along with the Halifax Regional Police and dog services searched for the suspect and arrested him just after 2 a.m. in nearby Dartmouth.

Police note the suspect was known to the victims.

The teen remains in custody as of Sunday afternoon and the investigation continues.

 

ShootingGunCole HarbourGunshotCole Harbour NSTeen shootingCole Harbour Shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers