Hamilton’s Forge FC claims third North Star Shield

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Premier League’s North Star Shield is returning to Hamilton.

Forge FC defeated Atlético Ottawa 2-0 in Sunday night’s CPL final at TD Place Stadium to claim its third championship in the league’s first four years in operation.

Alessandro Hojabrpour opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 28th minute and David Choiniere doubled the lead in the 78th minute.

Story continues below advertisement

The victory is sweet redemption for Hamilton’s professional soccer club after it lost in last year’s final against Pacific FC.

Forge won the CPL’s inaugural North Star Shield in 2019 and repeated the feat in 2020.

Forge FC fired a dozen shots toward the Ottawa goal and four of them found the target, while the home side had seven shots, three of them on target.

Forge completed nearly 100 more passes than Atlético Ottawa (453-377) and controlled possession time 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

Atlético Ottawa (13-10-5) finished in first place in the regular season, two points ahead of second place Forge (14-5-9).