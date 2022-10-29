Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Richmond RCMP warning public after woman allegedly sexually assaulted near Abercrombie Drive

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 5:45 pm
Richmon police are warning the public after a man allegedly groped a woman at a bus stop near Ambercrombie Drive. View image in full screen
Richmon police are warning the public after a man allegedly groped a woman at a bus stop near Ambercrombie Drive. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

Richmond police have issued a warning to the public after a woman allegedly was sexually assaulted at a bus stop near Abercrombie Drive.

Just after 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, Richmond RCMP said it was contacted by a woman who said a man, who she did not know, approached and groped her.

Read more: Youth sexually assaulted near a Sicamous elementary school: RCMP

“As the man passed by her, the suspect groped the victim,” said BC RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau.

“The victim screamed at the man, who then ran eastbound to the bus stop on No. 3 Road without looking back.”

The incident took place near the 7600-block of Abercrombie Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect as a male around 30 years old with a slim build and short curly blonde hair. He was cleanly shaven and wearing a black half-zipper jacket with black shiny pants.

Read more: Former B.C. cop convicted of sexual assault had 2nd alleged victim, watchdog confirms

“The victim was unhurt by the terrifying incident, and did the right thing by calling the police immediately,” said Manseau.

“The public may see more officers in the area in the next few days as Richmond RCMP will be making patrols hoping to locate this suspect.”

Anyone with possible information or dash-camera footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in Vancouver apartment attack charged with other asaults'
Suspect in Vancouver apartment attack charged with other asaults
Advertisement
Related News
CrimeRCMPBCRichmondBC RCMPRichmond RCMPrichmond sex assaultrichmond sexual assaultman gropes woman in Richmondrichmond bus stop grope
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers