Richmond RCMP warning public after woman allegedly sexually assaulted near Abercrombie Drive

Richmond police have issued a warning to the public after a woman allegedly was sexually assaulted at a bus stop near Abercrombie Drive.

Just after 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, Richmond RCMP said it was contacted by a woman who said a man, who she did not know, approached and groped her.

“As the man passed by her, the suspect groped the victim,” said BC RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau.

“The victim screamed at the man, who then ran eastbound to the bus stop on No. 3 Road without looking back.”

The incident took place near the 7600-block of Abercrombie Drive.

Police describe the suspect as a male around 30 years old with a slim build and short curly blonde hair. He was cleanly shaven and wearing a black half-zipper jacket with black shiny pants.

“The victim was unhurt by the terrifying incident, and did the right thing by calling the police immediately,” said Manseau.

“The public may see more officers in the area in the next few days as Richmond RCMP will be making patrols hoping to locate this suspect.”

Anyone with possible information or dash-camera footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.