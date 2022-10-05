Former B.C. cop convicted of sexual assault had 2nd alleged victim, watchdog confirms

Send this page to someone via email

Earlier this year, former Vancouver police officer Jagraj Roger Berar was convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer and sentenced to a year in jail.

The survivor, who can’t be named due to a publication ban, was assaulted in 2019, following a social gathering in Whistler, B.C. with colleagues. After she blacked out, Berar performed a sex act on her.

Global News has now confirmed that another woman complained about Berar after an incident in 2009. Further, Berar is no longer behind bars.

In a written statement, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) said a Police Act investigation found Berar committed “discreditable conduct” when he “inappropriately touched” a civilian co-worker at a social event.

“Please note that while there was a criminal investigation into this matter, criminal charges were not approved,” wrote Andrea Spindler, deputy police complaint commissioner.

The incident, however, was not reported to the OPCC until 2020.

The VPD told Global News that Berar was the subject of an internal investigation in 2009, which was resolved at the time in accordance with its harassment policy.

“We asked the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner to further investigate the matter in 2020, after learning of additional misconduct and criminal activity by Berar, who has since been fired,” said Sgt. Steve Addison by email.

In an exclusive interview with Global News, the 2019 survivor’s husband said he’s angry. He cannot be identified in order to protect his wife’s identity.

“Had (Vancouver police) done their job at the time and dealt with the individual at the time, either criminally or through the Police Act, this individual might not have assaulted my wife,” he said.

The husband also revealed that Berar was released on parole in August, but due to a paperwork error between agencies, his wife was never notified.

“We would have thought somebody would have said something to us,” he said. “She was initially advised that she wasn’t entitled to any information because she wasn’t listed as a victim, which she is.”

Berar remains the subject of a Police Act investigation related to the 2019 sexual assault.