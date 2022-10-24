Menu

Crime

Youth sexually assaulted near a Sicamous elementary school: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 2:55 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
FIle photo of police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Two teens who were accosted by a stranger are being commended by Mounties for their bravery.

Sicamous Mounties said a 14-year-old was walking with her 13-year-old friend near Parkview Elementary School and Parkland Mall on Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. when an unknown man approached and said,  “Hey, do you know… ”

RCMP said the man didn’t finish asking the question before grabbing the 14-year-old.

Although they didn’t say what happened, Mounties described the encounter as a sexual assault that the youth escaped when they started screaming.

Click to play video: 'Former youth hockey coach sentenced to jail for child pornography'
Former youth hockey coach sentenced to jail for child pornography

The man released his grip allowing them to be able to run away.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“These youth did everything correctly by screaming and running free,” Sgt. Murray McNeil, in charge of the Sicamous RCMP Detachment, said in a press release.

“They were able to provide a description of the man. We commend their bravery.”

Police are now looking for the man who is described as approximately 40 years old, with no facial hair, wearing a black toque, black zip-up jacket, and sunglasses.

 

 

