Montreal’s Greenfield Park transit users worried about light rail access

Some South Shore residents are hoping for better access to the REM, Montreal’s anticipated light rail system set to go into service next spring.

But some transit users in Greenfield Park are wondering if more busses outside of peak hours will be available.

The Longueuil transit system (RTL) has been working closely with partners to modify existing bus routes, add new ones and even discontinue some once the REM is up and running.

But Greenfield Park resident Allan Bassi feels somewhat “left out.”

“They drew out a nice map of how each neighbourhood would be served by the new busses and I noticed there was a big void where my neighbourhood is,” he said.

Bassi lives in what is considered “new Greenfield Park,” an area east of Tashereau Blvd. According to maps provided by the RTL, there won’t be a direct bus to Panama station except for the route 34 bus, which only runs Monday to Friday during peak hours.

“This means after 9 a.m. and on weekends, there is no access to many of the amenities nearby,” said Bassi.

“You would have to take at least two, maybe three buses, and with probably a 10 to 15 minute walk between them,” he added.

Bassi worries that it will be difficult for seniors or those with mobility problems and even discourage many commuters from using the REM.

The South Shore Collective Transport Association (ATCRS) agreed. They say decision-makers should pay more attention.

“They often say we shouldn’t give more service off-peak because there aren’t many people using it, but there are not many people using it because there is not enough service,” said Axel Fournier, a spokesperson with the ATCRS.

Fournier added that public transit must provide flexibility for users.

“The car is giving flexibility. If transit doesn’t provide the same kind of flexibility, people who own cars will not take transit,” he said.

In a statement to Global News, the RTL says it held consultations in 2019 and 2021 with nearly 1,700 people, including residents, elected officials and organizations.

They expect adjustments will be made to schedules and routes once the REM is in service. Some will also be redesigned and new bus lines will be added.

Bassi says he is cautiously optimistic.

“It’s a bright future for Montreal area transit and we just want to be a part of it.”