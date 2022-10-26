Menu

Canada

La Fontaine tunnel closure: Quebec premier ‘open’ to banning solo drivers during rush hour

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'South shore drivers facing longer commutes as Lafontaine tunnel drops to 3 lanes for 3 years'
South shore drivers facing longer commutes as Lafontaine tunnel drops to 3 lanes for 3 years
Starting October 31, commuters travelling from the south shore will need a lot of patience if they plan on using the Lafontaine tunnel. Around 120 thousand commuters pass through the 55-year-old tunnel daily. With half the structure closing for necessary repair work, Transport Quebec and both the Montreal and Longueil fire departments are preparing for worst-case scenarios. Elizabeth Zogalis has more.

As the partial closure of a major tunnel between Montreal and its south shore is set to hamper commutes, local and provincial authorities say they haven’t closed the door on more mitigation measures.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters Wednesday that he was “open” to a suggestion by the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal about the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

Michel Leblanc took to Twitter to say access to the link should be limited during peak hours to carpooling, public transit and trucks. Solo drivers behind the wheel should be prohibited during that time, he added.

“A difficult solution to limit the damage,” Leblanc wrote.

The tunnel, which has about 120,000 commuters on a daily basis, is set to partially close at the end of the month for major repair work for three years. Under the plan, only two lanes will be open towards Montreal and one lane heading to the south shore.

It is expected to reopen at the end of 2025.

Legault, for his part, said the province has already implemented mitigation measures to ease traffic woes and advised drivers who usually travel alone to consider other options.

“We’re asking people not to be single in a car, to share or to use collective transportation,” he said. “So far we’re asking for the contribution, but it’s not a rule. But I’m open to the suggestion of Mr. Leblanc.”

Read more: South shore drivers facing longer commutes as Lafontaine tunnel drops to three lanes for three years

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said “everything is on the table” as the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel shutdown looms.

“Every option is something we should consider,” she answered when asked about Leblanc’s idea.

When the closure comes into effect, Plante said Quebec’s Transport Ministry will monitor the situation and see how it evolves. She also urged those who can to use public transit, saying the city’s transit authority is increasing the number of departures on the Montreal Metro’s yellow line.

“Public transport is definitely the option for people in their cars,” she said.

Geneviève Guilbault, the province’s new transport minister, is expected to visit the worksite Thursday. The tunnel will partially close on Oct. 31.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley and Elizabeth Zogalis

