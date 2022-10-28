Menu

Canada

Manitoba presses federal government for more aid to help Ukrainians fleeing war

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 9:40 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Trudeau is scheduled to speak to a national group that represents Canadian Ukrainians today in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Trudeau is scheduled to speak to a national group that represents Canadian Ukrainians today in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to speak Friday in Winnipeg to a national group that represents Canadian Ukrainians.

He’s also likely to hear a request from the Manitoba government for more money to help Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.

Premier Heather Stefanson says Manitoba is happy to have welcomed almost 12,000 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion began last February.

Read more: Ukrainian refugee hopes to realize lifelong dream as student in Winnipeg

But she says the province needs federal money to help pay for housing, health care, education and other needs of the new arrivals.

Stefanson says Manitoba has welcomed more than 10 per cent of all Ukrainians who have entered Canada and has less than four per cent of the country’s population.

Both Stefanson and Trudeau are scheduled to speak at the start of a three-day meeting of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

