Canada

What did Canada’s economy look like in August? StatCan to release GDP data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 7:37 am
Bank of Canada hikes key rate in bid to tamp down inflation
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on economic growth Friday morning.

The agency is scheduled to release its figures for gross domestic product for August.

The figures come as worries about an economic slowdown grow.

Read more: Bank of Canada says economy will ‘stall’ amid rate hike but skirts recession call

Real gross domestic product gained 0.1 per cent in July.

Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate for August released last month suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged for the month.

The flash estimate for August indicated increases in retail and wholesale trade, as well as in agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting were offset by decreases in manufacturing and oil and gas extraction.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

