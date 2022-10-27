Manitoba, federal governments pledge $31.6M for work in Berens River First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government and province have pledged more than $30 million in combined funding to help see a number of infrastructure projects get off the ground in Berens River First Nation, Man.

The two levels of government announced $20.4 million in joint funding for two projects to repair and rebuild primary and secondary roads in the Berens River area. The work will include roughly 20 km of on-reserve roads and 13 km of provincial roads.

Another $5.6 million in federal money will be used to build an arena/multiplex in the community.

The new building will house a 37,200-sq.-ft. hockey rink and 5,500 square feet of multi-purpose space and will be designed to be energy efficient, the federal government said in a Thursday release.

Meanwhile, the federal government is also providing more than $5.5 million for upgrades to the Berens River First Nation water treatment plant.

“These important projects will ensure the longevity of Berens River First Nation and will foster a vibrant and thriving community for years to come,” said Berens River First Nation Chief Norman McKay.

“As our community continues to grow, it is crucial to have critical infrastructure in place to be able to gather as a community for recreational, social and cultural opportunities, have access to potable drinking water and ensure vital road infrastructure is reliable and safe.”

The combined funding includes more than $26.7 million from the federal government and more than $4.9 million from the province.

Berens River First Nation is also adding more than $7.2 million for the projects.

Berens River is roughly 273 km north of Winnipeg.