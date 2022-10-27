Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba, federal governments pledge $31.6M for work in Berens River First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 7:30 pm
The Manitoba government announced more than $31.6 million in joint funding with the federal government Thursday to help several infrastructure projects in Berens River First Nation. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government announced more than $31.6 million in joint funding with the federal government Thursday to help several infrastructure projects in Berens River First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The federal government and province have pledged more than $30 million in combined funding to help see a number of infrastructure projects get off the ground in Berens River First Nation, Man.

The two levels of government announced $20.4 million in joint funding for two projects to repair and rebuild primary and secondary roads in the Berens River area. The work will include roughly 20 km of on-reserve roads and 13 km of provincial roads.

Read more: Manitoba government creates Indigenous economic development fund

Another $5.6 million in federal money will be used to build an arena/multiplex in the community.

The new building will house a 37,200-sq.-ft. hockey rink and 5,500 square feet of multi-purpose space and will be designed to be energy efficient, the federal government said in a Thursday release.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the federal government is also providing more than $5.5 million for upgrades to the Berens River First Nation water treatment plant.

Trending Now

“These important projects will ensure the longevity of Berens River First Nation and will foster a vibrant and thriving community for years to come,” said Berens River First Nation Chief Norman McKay.

“As our community continues to grow, it is crucial to have critical infrastructure in place to be able to gather as a community for recreational, social and cultural opportunities, have access to potable drinking water and ensure vital road infrastructure is reliable and safe.”

Read more: Manitoba government to accept more public feedback for new seniors strategy

Story continues below advertisement

The combined funding includes more than $26.7 million from the federal government and more than $4.9 million from the province.

Berens River First Nation is also adding more than $7.2 million for the projects.

Berens River is roughly 273 km north of Winnipeg.

InfrastructureManitoba GovernmentCanadian GovernmentArenaGovernment fundingBerens River First Nationmultiplex
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers