Manitoba government creates Indigenous economic development fund

The Province of Manitoba is creating a $15-million Indigenous economic development fund for the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.

“Our government understands that concrete and constructive actions are needed to advance reconciliation and ensure Indigenous people have a meaningful voice in any decisions that may impact their traditional lands, rights or interests,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“This new fund will support the development of Indigenous-led economic opportunities and long-term economic development in the communities most impacted by the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.”

The new fund will be made available to the 39 Indigenous groups that make up the outlet channels project and be given out on a proposal basis.

“We know we must collaborate with Indigenous communities involved in the project in the true spirit of reconciliation to ensure the success of this historic endeavour,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere.

“We look forward to ongoing collaboration to ensure the project aligns with the traditional knowledge and Indigenous understanding of the area to improve flood protection, and increase resilience against climate change for all Manitobans.”

More details regarding program eligibility will be made available in the coming months.

