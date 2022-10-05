Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba government creates Indigenous economic development fund

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 6:52 pm
Doyle Piwniuk, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, speaks to the media at a press conference after he is sworn-in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Doyle Piwniuk, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, speaks to the media at a press conference after he is sworn-in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski

The Province of Manitoba is creating a $15-million Indigenous economic development fund for the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.

“Our government understands that concrete and constructive actions are needed to advance reconciliation and ensure Indigenous people have a meaningful voice in any decisions that may impact their traditional lands, rights or interests,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

Read more: New program to reduce number of Manitoba Indigenous youth in custody

“This new fund will support the development of Indigenous-led economic opportunities and long-term economic development in the communities most impacted by the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.”

The new fund will be made available to the 39 Indigenous groups that make up the outlet channels project and be given out on a proposal basis.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We know we must collaborate with Indigenous communities involved in the project in the true spirit of reconciliation to ensure the success of this historic endeavour,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere.

“We look forward to ongoing collaboration to ensure the project aligns with the traditional knowledge and Indigenous understanding of the area to improve flood protection, and increase resilience against climate change for all Manitobans.”

More details regarding program eligibility will be made available in the coming months.

Click to play video: 'MMIWG advocate on calls for action' MMIWG advocate on calls for action
MMIWG advocate on calls for action
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagManitoba Government tagLake Manitoba tagManitoba First Nations tagLake St. Martin tagManitoba Indigenous tagIndigenous economic fund tagIndigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere tagTransportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers