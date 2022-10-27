Menu

Politics

Trudeau urged to fire Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay by union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Veterans affairs minister speaks before committee over MAID controversy'
Veterans affairs minister speaks before committee over MAID controversy
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay spoke before a Parliamentary committee, to address earlier revelations a Canadian veteran seeking help with post-traumatic stress was offered medical assistance in dying by a Veterans Affairs Canada worker. Mercedes Stephenson explains what MacAulay said about the incident, as the demand for answers grows.

A union representing thousands of Veterans Affairs Canada employees is asking the prime minister to replace Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Union of Veterans Affairs’ Employees says it has lost faith in MacAulay for repeatedly refusing to meet to discuss their concerns.

Read more: Veterans Affairs assisted dying discussion a ‘serious wake-up call,’ advocates tell MPs

Those concerns include a $570-million contract the department recently awarded to an outside company related to rehabilitation services for veterans.

While Veterans Affairs says the contract will help veterans and employees alike, the union’s national president Virginia Vaillancourt says it will have the opposite effect.

Click to play video: 'Canadian veteran felt ‘pressured’ to consider medically-assisted death'
Canadian veteran felt ‘pressured’ to consider medically-assisted death

Vaillancourt also took issue with the government’s continued reliance on temporary staff to address backlogs and other challenges, in contrast to repeated calls from the auditor general and others for more permanent employees.

MacAulay’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

