Crime

Prince Albert police investigate after pedestrian dies following vehicle collision

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:57 pm
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle early this morning in the city.
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle early this morning in the city. File / Global News

Prince Albert police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle near the intersection of 28th  Street and 6th Avenue East.

Prince Albert police say the incident took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Parkland Ambulance also responded to the scene.

“The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene,” PAPS said. “Officers with the Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and an RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist were called out to assist.”

Police are asking residents in the 400 and 500 Blocks of 28th Street East are asked to check their surveillance video systems and contact police with information at 306-953-4222.

This incident remains under investigation.

