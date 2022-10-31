Global News readers’ pet costumes will make Halloween paw-sitively delightful

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween is such a special time of year — there’s no delight comparable to opening up the door to see kiddos in their adorable and creative costumes, eager for treats.

But let’s not forget the equally cute babies in our lives who are often (but not always) keen to get dressed up for the occasion – our pets!

We asked you, Global News readers, to send in photos of your four-legged friends celebrating the season and you delivered!

There’s still lots of time to share your photos, too. Send a picture of your furry friend in their Halloween garb to lifestyle@globalnews.ca, and we’ll add them to the post.

Grab a few snack-size chocolate bars and settle in! We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Fergus, 7

View image in full screen – Pam Swan.

Odometer, 17, and Karla O’Brien, 12

View image in full screen – Kassie O’Brien.

Mason, Carson, and Pongo

View image in full screen – Lauren Gallick.

3:56 Halloween costume ideas for your dog

Mack, 9

View image in full screen – Tara Fillion, Winnipeg, Man.

Coco, 6 months, and Biscuit, 2

– Paola and Emma, Mississauga, Ont.

Crush, 3

View image in full screen – Michele Lantin-Lagace, Ottawa, Ont.

Charlotte, 12 (R.I.P.)

View image in full screen – Colleen Bryans, Havelock, Ont.

Sophie, 2

View image in full screen – Kennedy Jackson, Innisfail, Alta.

Bailee, 4, and Hanky, 4

View image in full screen – Lorie Dakin, Wainfleet, Ont.

Diva, 9, and Cash, 6

View image in full screen – Wesley Desroches, Elmwood, Ont.

Phoebe, 6

View image in full screen – Elizabeth S., Toronto, Ont.

Daisy

– Alexia K., Toronto, Ont.

4:18 How to keep your pets safe this Halloween

Chandler Bing, 2

View image in full screen – Jayla and Brody Landry, Petawawa, Ont.

Frank, 3

View image in full screen – Brenda Patterson.

Marley, 1

View image in full screen – Ginette Magiskan.

Finlay, 5

View image in full screen – Sarah Hourihan, Calgary, Alta.

Benji, 3

View image in full screen – Courtney Doucette, Digby, N.S.

Louie

– Leigh Rubak.

Echo, 3

View image in full screen – Luiza Robu.

Mia, 9

View image in full screen – Tess W.

Millie

View image in full screen – Bronwyn Turp.

Phoebe, 4

View image in full screen – Wendy Wong.