Lifestyle

Global News readers’ pet costumes will make Halloween paw-sitively delightful

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 7:00 am
Click to play video: 'Howl-O-Ween: Jasper and Louie are tricked for a treat but they get the last howl'
Howl-O-Ween: Jasper and Louie are tricked for a treat but they get the last howl
Global News meteorologist Ross Hull’s pups Jasper and Louie get a bit too much of what they begged for, but still come through for the win.

Halloween is such a special time of year — there’s no delight comparable to opening up the door to see kiddos in their adorable and creative costumes, eager for treats.

But let’s not forget the equally cute babies in our lives who are often (but not always) keen to get dressed up for the occasion – our pets!

Read more: Emperor penguins now a threatened species as climate change melts sea ice

We asked you, Global News readers, to send in photos of your four-legged friends celebrating the season and you delivered!

There’s still lots of time to share your photos, too. Send a picture of your furry friend in their Halloween garb to lifestyle@globalnews.ca, and we’ll add them to the post.

Grab a few snack-size chocolate bars and settle in! We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Fergus, 7

– Pam Swan View image in full screen
– Pam Swan.

Odometer, 17, and Karla O’Brien, 12

– Kassie O’Brien View image in full screen
– Kassie O’Brien.

Mason, Carson, and Pongo

– Lauren Gallick View image in full screen
– Lauren Gallick.
Click to play video: 'Halloween costume ideas for your dog'
Halloween costume ideas for your dog

Mack, 9

– Tara Fillion, Winnipeg, Man. View image in full screen
– Tara Fillion, Winnipeg, Man.

Coco, 6 months, and Biscuit, 2

– Paola and Emma, Mississauga, Ont.
– Paola and Emma, Mississauga, Ont.

Crush, 3

– Michele Lantin-Lagace, Ottawa, Ont. View image in full screen
– Michele Lantin-Lagace, Ottawa, Ont.

Read more: Calgary cat owner uses online pet competition to support animal rescue efforts

Charlotte, 12 (R.I.P.)

– Colleen Bryans, Havelock, Ont. View image in full screen
– Colleen Bryans, Havelock, Ont.

Sophie, 2

– Kennedy Jackson, Innisfail, Alta. View image in full screen
– Kennedy Jackson, Innisfail, Alta.

Bailee, 4, and Hanky, 4

– Lorie Dakin, Wainfleet, Ont. View image in full screen
– Lorie Dakin, Wainfleet, Ont.

Diva, 9, and Cash, 6

– Wesley Desroches, Elmwood, Ont. View image in full screen
– Wesley Desroches, Elmwood, Ont.

Phoebe, 6

– Elizabeth S., Toronto, Ont. View image in full screen
– Elizabeth S., Toronto, Ont.

Daisy

– Alexia K., Toronto, Ont.
– Alexia K., Toronto, Ont.
Click to play video: 'How to keep your pets safe this Halloween'
How to keep your pets safe this Halloween

Chandler Bing, 2

– Jayla and Brody Landry, Petawawa, Ont. View image in full screen
– Jayla and Brody Landry, Petawawa, Ont.

Frank, 3

– Brenda Patterson View image in full screen
– Brenda Patterson.

Marley, 1

– Ginette Magiskan View image in full screen
– Ginette Magiskan.

Finlay, 5

– Sarah Hourihan, Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
– Sarah Hourihan, Calgary, Alta.

Benji, 3

– Courtney Doucette, Digby, N.S. View image in full screen
– Courtney Doucette, Digby, N.S.

Louie

– Leigh Rubak
– Leigh Rubak.

Echo, 3

– Luiza Robu View image in full screen
– Luiza Robu.

Read more: Up for a spooky stroll? Here are the 12 best ghost tours in Canada

Mia, 9

– Tess W View image in full screen
– Tess W.

Millie

– Bronwyn Turp View image in full screen
– Bronwyn Turp.

Phoebe, 4

– Wendy Wong View image in full screen
– Wendy Wong.
Click to play video: 'Last minute Halloween costume ideas'
Last minute Halloween costume ideas
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

