Global News readers’ pet costumes will make Halloween paw-sitively delightful

Halloween is such a special time of year — there’s no delight comparable to opening up the door to see kiddos in their adorable and creative costumes, eager for treats.
But let’s not forget the equally cute babies in our lives who are often (but not always) keen to get dressed up for the occasion – our pets!
We asked you, Global News readers, to send in photos of your four-legged friends celebrating the season and you delivered!
There’s still lots of time to share your photos, too. Send a picture of your furry friend in their Halloween garb to lifestyle@globalnews.ca, and we’ll add them to the post.
Grab a few snack-size chocolate bars and settle in! We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.
Fergus, 7
Odometer, 17, and Karla O’Brien, 12
Mason, Carson, and Pongo
Mack, 9
Coco, 6 months, and Biscuit, 2
Crush, 3
Charlotte, 12 (R.I.P.)
Sophie, 2
Bailee, 4, and Hanky, 4
Diva, 9, and Cash, 6
Phoebe, 6
Daisy
Chandler Bing, 2
Frank, 3
Marley, 1
Finlay, 5
Benji, 3
Louie
Echo, 3
Mia, 9
Millie
Phoebe, 4
