Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cape Breton police officer charged in alleged domestic assault incidents

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 27'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A Cape Breton Regional Police officer is facing two assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman in September and July.

In a release, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said two counts of assault have been laid against 52-year-old Const. Lawrence Doucette.

Cape Breton Regional Police contacted SIRT about a “domestic assault against a female by a CBRP officer” on Sept. 23, the release said.

Read more: Halifax RCMP constable charged with obstructing a peace officer

Officers responded and arrested Doucette following a preliminary investigation. At the time, he was released without charges on an undertaking to refrain from contacting the female.

Trending Now

SIRT then took over the investigation, and on Oct. 25, Doucette was charged with two counts of assault — one for the alleged incident in September, and the other for an alleged earlier incident in July.

Story continues below advertisement

Doucette is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Sydney on Nov. 10.

Read more: N.S. RCMP member charged with assault, choking after excessive use of force investigation

SIRT investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including allegations of domestic violence.

The agency’s summary of investigation did not provide further details about the alleged incidents.

“This matter is currently before the courts therefore this report will not discuss the facts of the matter in any further detail,” it said. “To do otherwise might compromise the fair trial interests of the accused.”

Domestic ViolenceSIRTSerious Incident Response TeamDomestic AssaultCape Breton Regional Policepolice officer chargedpolice officer charged assaultpolice officer charged domestic violence
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers