Cape Breton police officer charged in alleged domestic assault incidents

A Cape Breton Regional Police officer is facing two assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman in September and July.

In a release, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said two counts of assault have been laid against 52-year-old Const. Lawrence Doucette.

Cape Breton Regional Police contacted SIRT about a “domestic assault against a female by a CBRP officer” on Sept. 23, the release said.

Officers responded and arrested Doucette following a preliminary investigation. At the time, he was released without charges on an undertaking to refrain from contacting the female.

SIRT then took over the investigation, and on Oct. 25, Doucette was charged with two counts of assault — one for the alleged incident in September, and the other for an alleged earlier incident in July.

Doucette is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Sydney on Nov. 10.

SIRT investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including allegations of domestic violence.

The agency’s summary of investigation did not provide further details about the alleged incidents.

“This matter is currently before the courts therefore this report will not discuss the facts of the matter in any further detail,” it said. “To do otherwise might compromise the fair trial interests of the accused.”