Halifax RCMP constable charged with obstructing a peace officer

Send this page to someone via email

A constable with the Halifax District RCMP has been charged with obstructing a peace officer after an incident that happened in the Kemptown area of Nova Scotia back in May.

In a release, the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious matters involving police, said it was contacted by the RCMP on May 16 after receiving a complaint of a member “obstructing a peace officer in the execution of their duties.”

The alleged incident happened two days before on May 14.

The release said after investigating the matter, SIRT laid one charge of obstruction against Const. Kwame Amoateng, a member of the Halifax District RCMP. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Oct. 3, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

John Scott, interim director of SIRT, said in a phone interview that the matter had to do with the Motor Vehicle Act, but couldn’t provide further details.

“It was a Motor Vehicle Act infraction that the officer that was doing his duties was enforcing,” said Scott. “He was performing his duties and he got obstructed in his performance by the actions of the officer.”

In a release, RCMP Halifax district policing officer Insp. Jeremie Landry said Northwest RCMP traffic services notified Halifax District RCMP about the incident at the time and the matter was immediately referred to SIRT.

“The criminal charge is disconcerting and these incidents are taken seriously,” said Landry.

He said Amoateng, who’s been a member of the RCMP for more than nine years, is currently on administrative duties.

An internal code of conduct investigation is ongoing, Landry said, and Amoateng’s duty status will be “continuously assessed throughout both the Court and internal processes.”