N.S. RCMP member charged with assault, choking after excessive use of force investigation

An RCMP member serving in Pictou County, N.S. is facing charges of assault and choking after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) was contacted by the RCMP on Feb. 21 after receiving a complaint of excessive use of force by an officer while on duty.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in the province.

“After investigating the matter, one charge of assault and one charge of choking were laid against Cpl. Mark Kellock, a member of the RCMP Northeast Nova District,” SiRT said in a news release Wednesday.

In a statement, Insp. Matco Sirotic, the Northeast Nova District Policing Officer, said the charges were “alarming” and that the RCMP “take these incidents seriously.”

“Cpl. Kellock, who’s been an RCMP member for 29 years, is currently on administrative duties. His duty status is under review pending an internal code of conduct investigation and the court process,” Sirotic said.

Kellock is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Sept. 26.