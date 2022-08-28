Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team investigating man’s death at residence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2022 8:35 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 26' Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 26
Global News at 6 Halifax from Aug. 26, 2022.

Police say the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a man during a confrontation with officers at a residence in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons call just after 8:30 p.m. involving a male with a firearm.

Investigators say the suspect had barricaded himself in a residence and officers had set up containment on it.

They say the 59-year-old man confronted officers with a weapon while they attempted to arrest him and an officer discharged his service weapon.

Police say the man was found dead in the residence and the incident has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team.

They did not provide details about the identity of the victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
