Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang set for Nov. 2

The Burnaby RCMP constable who was fatally stabbed in the line of duty will be laid to rest in a regimental funeral next week.

Const. Shaelyn Yang was killed killed on Oct. 18 while accompanying a parks employee to speak with a man living in a tent in Burnaby’s Broadview Park. Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

On Wednesday, the B.C. RCMP said planning was now underway for Yang’s funeral.

“The RCMP is working with a number of individuals, groups and businesses that may be directly impacted, prior to providing recommendations and directions such as traffic closures to the public,” it said in a media release.

“The RCMP is grateful for the significant outpouring of public support and condolences.”

Yang’s family is expected to release a statement in the coming days, but still needs time to process her death and grieve, police said.

Yang was three years into her career with the RCMP, and served on the Burnaby detachment’s mental health and homeless outreach team.

RCMP say she had attended the park with a City of Burnaby parks employee to notify the man living in the tent that he would have to move.

According to a police report obtained by Global News, Yang saw the man with his eyes closed inside the tent, and believing he had overdosed announced she planned to administer naloxone.

The man woke up, exited the tent and threatened the parks worker, according to the report. An altercation ensued in which Yang was stabbed, and she shot the man with her service weapon, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

Yang’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 2, at the Richmond Olympic Oval at 6111 River Rd.

Members of the public who wish to send condolences to Yang’s family may do so by email at RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.