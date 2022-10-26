Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘So slow, so casual’: Thief uses U-Haul to steal Surrey family’s patio furniture

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 9:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Security cam captures Surrey patio theft'
Security cam captures Surrey patio theft
Theft is rampant in all parts of Metro Vancouver, and it seems nothing is safe. In Surrey, a thief has used a U-haul to pilfer from several patios recently and it was all caught on video. Christa Dao explains.

“He came on so slow, so casual. You could tell our house was targeted.”

That’s how Amanda Costa describes the man who targeted her home in Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood in a brazen early morning theft — a crime that was caught on camera.

Read more: ‘Excuse me!’ B.C. woman interrupts thief stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight

Even more shocking, the thief used a U-Haul truck, backing it right up in to her driveway to load up the ill-gotten gains.

The incident happened about 5 a.m. on Monday, while Costa, her husband and her two young children were still asleep.

Click to play video: 'Caught on camera: porch package theft on the rise during holidays'
Caught on camera: porch package theft on the rise during holidays

It wasn’t until her husband got up that morning to take their young son to daycare that the family noticed all of their patio furniture was gone.

Story continues below advertisement

A quick review of the footage from their doorbell camera revealed something unexpected.

“The guy just casually walked onto our property and took one item at a time and just took everything, both chairs, all the cushions, the tables, everything,” she asid.

“And it looks like he loaded it into a U-Haul, backed it right into our driveway then took off, hit other houses.”

Trending Now

In the video, the thief can be seen calmly loading the furniture into the back of the vehicle as if he was supposed to be there.

The entire incident lasted under two minutes before he drove away.

Read more: Luxury stroller theft in Surrey, B.C. prompts reminder to protect packages

“You feel violated. I just had a newborn two and a half weeks ago, I’m still healing, I’m sleep deprived, I wake up in the morning to see my patio furniture gone?” Costa said.

“It’s heartbreaking because my older son who is three-and-a-half years old, we used to sit outside and wait for my husband to come home, and my son would be jumping up and down on the chairs excited to see his daddy.

“Now, with the cost of living, I can’t really afford to replace it. I feel like now with that happening, I’m going to lose that experience with my son and also with my newborn.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. teenage antique picker sees amazing turnaround after theft'
B.C. teenage antique picker sees amazing turnaround after theft

Costa posted about the theft to a local Facebook group, and received several replies from nearby neigbours who said they were targeted the same way the same night.

In one case, the thief also made off with patio furniture, while in another he took a single garden hose.

Read more: Surrey man questions park and ride security after catalytic converter stolen

Surrey RCMP confirmed it had been called to two complaints about patio furniture theft, one in the 7100 block of 190 Street and the other in the 18800 block of 68A Avenue.

Police obtained security video in both incidents to help with the investigation.

Costa said she’s hopeful, but not holding her breath that investigators will catch the thief.

Story continues below advertisement

“In an ideal world, yes,” she said. “But realistically I don’t think it’s going to come back. I wish it would.”

SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey crimeU-HaulSurrey theftsurrey furniture theftsurrey patio theftsurrey theft videosurrey u-haul theft
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers