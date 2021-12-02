Luxury stroller theft in Surrey, B.C. prompts reminder to protect packages

Send this page to someone via email

Protect yourself from package theft. That’s the message Burnaby RCMP are sending to the public, as the holiday season historically brings an increase in thefts.

Burnaby RCMP said a package containing a $1,500 stroller was stolen from the front doorstep of a home in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 24.

Read more: Tips on how to defend yourself against porch pirates this holiday season

Security video shows a vehicle with an open trunk pulling up to a home with a large box sitting outside. Within moments, a woman from the vehicle takes the package and puts it into the car.

A day later, the victim of the theft noticed what she believed to be the same stolen stroller for sale online. Police determined the listing was based in Burnaby.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnaby RCMP took over the investigation after identifying a male suspect, and on Nov. 26, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home in Burnaby. The stroller, still in its original box, was recovered from the home, along with a stolen Mercedes Benz used in the theft.

Burnaby RCMP said the male suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, breach of conditions, and on an unrelated warrant. The suspect has been released with a future court date.

“In this case, even a security camera system wasn’t enough to deter thieves. We are urging everyone to take precautions with deliveries over the holidays,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Officers are asking the public for help identifying the female suspect seen in the surveillance video. She has tattoos on both hands. Anyone with more information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Burnaby RCMP’s crime prevention unit shared several tips for preventing package theft such as having visible security cameras, requiring a signature upon delivery so packages are not left unattended, and using lockboxes to protect deliveries on your property.

Here are some tips on how to protect packages from being stolen. Please watch & sharehttps://t.co/KRjWTEMsBF — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) December 2, 2021

Advertisement