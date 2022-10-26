Menu

Crime

Police investigating theft of London, Ont. mayor’s Chain of Office

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 26, 2022 4:10 pm
Mayor Ed Holder is seen wearing London's Chain of Office. View image in full screen
Mayor Ed Holder is seen wearing London's Chain of Office. City of London / london.ca

Officers with the London Police Service have launched an investigation into the theft of the mayor’s Chain of Office.

Few details are available, including when the ceremonial collar was stolen, but city staff confirmed the theft on Wednesday afternoon.

“This has been referred to the London Police Service. Because it’s a criminal matter, we won’t be providing any additional information,” said a city spokesperson in an email to Global News.

Little else was shared by police when asked about the theft.

“All we can speak to at this time is that we are investigating a theft at 300 Dufferin Ave., and the investigation is active and on-going,” a police spokesperson responded via email.

The theft’s confirmation comes two days after London’s municipal election, which was held on Monday.

The Chain of Office is a piece of jewellery that is sometimes worn by the mayor during various ceremonies, although it is unlikely to be seen during most mayoral appearances.

Trending Now

The ceremonial collar follows British practice and most Canadian mayors will wear one from time to time during their terms.

Dan Brock, the president of the London and Middlesex Historical Society, says while London’s Chain of Office carries a lot of historical significance, not much is known about its origins, similar to the city’s coat of arms.

“I can well remember the late Gordon Stronach wearing it, that’s about the first person I recall wearing it. Obviously, others did before that,” Brock said. Stronach served as mayor from 1961 to 1968.

Brock says it’s “astonishing” that the theft took place, adding that he’s curious as to how the chain could have been stolen in the first place.

“Next is what the heck do you do with this? Obviously, it’s something you can’t pawn as it is … the only other thing is that somebody would want to hang this up in a room in their house privately, but who else is going to see it except for them?” Brock added.

“I certainly can’t see why anybody would be possessed to take this in the first place.”

