Zombies, creatures, and furry friends invited to Barrie Farmers Market’s costume contest

Ghosts, ghouls, and the walking dead will be descending upon the Barrie Farmers Market this weekend.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the market will be hosting a costume contest for adults, kids, and furry friends.

The market has three categories: the best-dressed pet, the best zombie, and the best kids’ costume.

The market is inviting people to put on their best haunting makeup and celebrate Halloween as the walking dead.

There will be medals for the winners and some sweet treats.

For those looking for some local treats, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at City Hall.

Halloween swim/skate passes on sale until Oct 31 (while quantities last). Available for purchase at Allandale Rec Centre, East Bayfield CC, Peggy Hill Team CC, Parkview CC, & City Hall. https://t.co/ChvWqx3xnd #BarrieRec pic.twitter.com/uWnlTCEoIN — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) October 25, 2022

Those looking for other haunting events leading up to Halloween can also enjoy Halloween-themed skates and swims at various recreation and community centres. Information on those locations and times is available on the Barrie.ca website.

The city is also selling Halloween swim and skate passes at 50 cents per pass, good for one free drop-in swim or skate for children up to 14 years old.

Passes are available for purchase until Oct. 31 or while quantities last at Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre, Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, city hall and Parkview Community Centre.