Alberta’s premier names provincial rep in renewed Calgary event centre talks

Less than a week after the City of Calgary and the Calgary Flames ownership group announced a “fresh start” towards a new event centre, Alberta’s new premier is weighing in on the project.

“Simply stated, Calgary needs a new world class event centre and arena, and the time to commence with this project is now,” Danielle Smith wrote in a letter to Calgary’s mayor, the chair of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. (CSEC) and the chair of the city’s event centre committee.

Smith also named Ric McIver to be the provincial representative for the project.

McIver was most recently the minister of municipal affairs before Smith named a new cabinet on Friday. He’s also served as a minister of transportation, minister of infrastructure and a Calgary city councillor.

“I’ve asked him to reach out to both the city and CSEC to request feedback on how the province can be helpful in this regard,” Smith wrote in a letter she published on social media.

“I would like to identify potential ways that our government can assist the city and CSEC in achieving a successful outcome for this initiative.”

On Wednesday, the city announced their trio of local third-party negotiators were successful in broaching new negotiations with the Flames owners and had contracted CAA ICON as the city’s representatives in the talks.

CSEC and the city have been working to replace the 39-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome since 2015.

The previous deal for a $608.5-million event centre to be located just north of Saddledome expired just before the end of 2021, when CSEC informed Mayor Jyoti Gondek they were unable to move forward because of concerns of escalating costs.

Gondek said her office and city officials had been working with the Flames group to mitigate additional costs, including climate mitigation, and road and sidewalk work.

The original deal signed by the city and CSEC had the project pegged at $555 million, with costs evenly split between the parties and a $25-million contingency that would also be shared 50/50. Any additional costs would be borne by the Flames owners.

Construction was slated for early 2022.

In 2015, the failed CalgaryNext project was proposed for the city’s West Village, but cost estimates ballooned to $1.8 billion with up to $1.3 billion in public investment.

While a radio talk show host with Corus Radio, Smith argued in favour of the multisport complex. Corus Entertainment is the owner of Global News.

In 2017, Calgary city council voted for an alternate plan: an event centre in Victoria Park.

The Saddledome’s construction concluded in 1983 and became an iconic host of ice hockey and figure skating at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

