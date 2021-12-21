Flames out of arena deal: Calgary mayor

More than a year after an agreement was signed on the new Calgary Event Centre and arena, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the Calgary Flames ownership group, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), intends to “pull the plug” on the deal.
The mayor said for one party to walk away over 1.5 per cent of the deal was “staggering.”
“Today, I spoke with Murray Edwards, primary shareholder of Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corp (CSEC), about the future of the Event Centre project,” Gondek tweeted late Tuesday. “He informed me of the Flames intention to pull the plug on the Event Centre deal.”
In 2019, both the city and CSEC signed the $550 million deal, splitting the costs evenly. The city agreed to pitch in $22.4 million for costs of demolishing the Saddledome and land reclamation.
As part of the deal, a split of additional construction costs was allowed to a maximum of $25 million. CSEC would be responsible for cost overruns above that cap.
Negotiations in July resulted in Calgary Municipal Land Corporation being removed as the development manager, and according to Gondek the city added $10 million in event management costs.
Gondek said since her election in October, her office and city officials have been working with Flames ownership to mitigate additional costs, including two that were identified: $4 million in climate mitigation and $12.1 million for road and sidewalk issues.
“The city came to the table to assist with $6.4 million in roadways leaving $9.7 million for the Flames,” Gondek tweeted “Based on this gap, CSEC informed me they are walking away from our deal.”
Global News has reached out to CSEC for comment but hasn’t heard back from the organization at the time of this publication.
