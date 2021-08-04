Calgary Event Centre renderings show plaza, ‘ribbon’ design

Send this page to someone via email

Updated renderings for the new home of the Calgary Flames have been released as part of the Calgary Event Centre’s development permit process.

Dialog, an architecture, engineering and design firm, submitted a written rationale along with architectural renderings to the city.

Near the top of the executive summary of the permit submission was the intention to give the Flames a competitive advantage.

“The seating bowl embraces the great qualities of historic and contemporary venues, creating great sightlines and an intense connection between fans and the action on the ice,” the submission reads. “The Event Centre will redefine home ice advantage, and from team facilities to amenities to technology to training to recovery, our players will have the very best on offer.”

In addition to being the Flames home arena, the building is designed to house events like concerts of all sizes.

The architectural renderings show a plaza on the corner of Olympic Way and 14 Avenue S.E. — the southwest corner of the two city block parcel — with the intention to have the north and west sides of the building be more public-facing, with consideration for all sides and the surrounding Rivers District.

According to the written submission the building’s facade has three phases: the base, the middle and the top.

“The base derives its design cues from the natural topography of the site, materials and shapes of a rivers edge or bank,” the written submission from Dialog reads. “Features of the lower facade include massing of stone and precast that frames smaller openings consistent with the scale of the city streetscape.”

Architectural drawings note limestone as part of the lower facade.

The middle has large glass openings along the west side, facing Stampede Trail — which includes Olympic Way, 4 Street S.E., Festival Trail and will eventually connect with 17 Avenue S.E.

The submission describes Stampede Trail as the “heart” of the Culture and Entertainment District and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation website describes it as a connective link through Victoria Park creating “an attractive corridor and public realm for new retail and commercial development.”

The top features metal cladding meant to look like a ribbon wrapping around the building, with perforations in some parts that bends away from the building above the plaza.

“Both the curvilinear form of the ribbon and the color of the metal panels represents the flowing nature of the sky,” the written submission said.

Indigenous influence on the design could still be added, the submission said.

“The design team is in ongoing engagement with Indigenous groups to have their voices manifest in the design of the event centre and the greater neighbourhood context. This engagement builds upon the work done as part of the Beltline Area Redevelopment plan and discussions with the Treaty 7 and Métis nations.”

Dialog’s portfolio includes the Calgary Central Library, the Calgary International Airport, downtown Calgary projects like Bankers Hall, the TC Energy Tower and the Glenbow Museum renovation, as well as Edmonton’s Winspear Centre.

The development permit application is currently under review, with the City of Calgary to make its decision in less than 120 days.

A development hearing is expected in November, with construction expected to being in early 2022.