Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary events centre: City and CSEC to each cover $12.5M in cost overruns, CMLC out

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Work on new Calgary arena paused amid concerns over cost estimate, program requirements' Work on new Calgary arena paused amid concerns over cost estimate, program requirements
The developer in charge of the Calgary Events Centre has put the project on hold due to concerns with the budget and the scope of the project. Adam MacVicar reports – Apr 14, 2021

After months of closed door negotiations, new details about the Calgary events centre project have been released ahead of a public discussion on the issue.

The project has been on pause since April due to concerns of cost overruns — that have been estimated to be between $50 million and $60 million — and other issues regarding the initial agreement between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC).

Some of the design concerns, according to Calgary’s mayor, were a lack of women’s bathrooms, too many luxury box suites and not enough regular seating.

Read more: Work continues to reduce Calgary’s event centre overruns estimated at $50-60M

The mayor said increased construction costs across North America also played into the overruns.

Story continues below advertisement

“That led to a real big increase to the cost that the city had not contemplated and, frankly, I didn’t think the city should pay,” Nenshi said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That led to a real big increase to the cost that the city had not contemplated and, frankly, I didn't think the city should pay," Nenshi said.

“The sides have been working really hard to both reduce that budget cost, while still making a facility we can be proud of, but to also figure out how to fund and finance the gap.”

Click to play video: 'Deal finalized for new Calgary event centre' Deal finalized for new Calgary event centre
Deal finalized for new Calgary event centre – Dec 5, 2019

To address cost overruns, Nenshi said both the City of Calgary and the CSEC would each be putting forward an additional $12.5 million. The clause was part of the original deal signed in 2019 and has already been approved by council.

However, Nenshi said that part of the new agreement would see CSEC take on the risk of all additional cost overruns moving forward and during construction.

In 2019, the city and CSEC agreed to split the $550-million cost to build the arena on lands to the north of the existing site of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the new deal between the city and CSEC, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation will be removed as project manager and replaced with an organization of CSEC’s choosing.

“If the Flames are taking on the risk of cost overruns, they want the ability to appoint a project manager,” Nenshi said.

Read more: Calgary Municipal Land Corporation not at event centre negotiating table

However, Nenshi said CMLC would remain involved with the area around the events centre in east Victoria Park, like the BMO Expansion project as well as the Victoria Park Stampede LRT Station redesign at 17 Avenue S.E. at Macleod Trail.

Click to play video: 'Work underway to complete upgrades at Victoria Park Stampede LRT station' Work underway to complete upgrades at Victoria Park Stampede LRT station
Work underway to complete upgrades at Victoria Park Stampede LRT station

Although construction on the project was set to begin this year, Nenshi said he believes shovels could be in the ground as soon as early 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you didn’t like this deal in the first place, you’re not going to like the new version,” Nenshi said.

“But if you believe the city did a really good job balancing public funding and public value, I think you’ll be very pleased to see what we end up with.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But if you believe the city did a really good job balancing public funding and public value, I think you'll be very pleased to see what we end up with."

Calgary city council is expected to discuss the deal in detail during a public debate during this week’s lengthy council meeting.

That debate is expected to take place late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

More to come… 

-With files from Global News’ Adam Toy.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary Flames tagVictoria Park tagMayor Naheed Nenshi tagCalgary arena tagCSEC tagCMLC tagCalgary arena deal tagCalgary events centre tagFlames New Arena tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers