Work paused on new Calgary arena over estimate, program requirements concerns

Work on Calgary’s Event Centre — the intended future home of the Calgary Flames — has been paused amid cost and facility concerns.

In a statement to Global News, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) president and CEO Kate Thompson said there is a “difference in the current budget estimate and the program requirements for the facility.”

On Tuesday afternoon, CMLC and city officials provided an update to council about the progress of the new arena. That closed-door meeting lasted more than five hours.

“Given the significance and importance of the project, the parties have jointly agreed to pause the project team to allow time to resolve these challenges,” Thompson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“The decision to take this pause is the responsible and prudent approach to ensure we find the best solutions to move the project forward successfully, without incurring any additional costs on the project while these discussions progress.”

I'm being told this pause halts spending while the team ensures they are within the scope and budget of the project. #YYC #YYCcc @GlobalCalgary — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) April 14, 2021

Work is continuing “collaboratively,” Thompson said.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Mayor Naheed Nenshi confirmed the pause in work.

“It’s not uncommon for major capital projects to be at this stage,” Nenshi said. “Far better to have these issues sorted out at this stage than to have unexpected cost overruns after construction has begun.”

The deal for the event centre is still in place between the Flames owners and the city. If a new deal needed to be negotiated, it would need a supermajority vote of 10 for approval from city council.

Matters confidential

Following Tuesday’s presentation, Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas tried a motion to make the confidential information public.

“My hands are a bit tied here, but I would say that is by far the most stunning thing that I’ve seen in my entire time as a councillor,” Farkas said, claiming Calgarians would be “furious” at the contents of the presentation.

Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart issued a rare procedural challenge to the chair.

When asked by Colley-Urquhart, city solicitor and general counsel Jill Floen said the effects of making the confidential information public depend on the situation.

“In this particular situation, it could compromise the commercial interests of the city,” Floen said.

Farkas’ motion was defeated, leaving the presentation confidential.

Construction on the event centre was due to being in August with completion slated for May 2024.

In 2019, the City of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment — the owner of the Flames — agreed to split the $550 million cost to build the arena on lands to the north of the existing site of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

–with files from the Canadian Press