Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Work paused on new Calgary arena over estimate, program requirements concerns

By Adam Toy & Adam MacVicar 770 CHQR
An artist's rendering of Stampede Trail and the Event Centre in Calgary. View image in full screen
An artist's rendering of Stampede Trail and the Event Centre in Calgary. handout / City of Calgary

Work on Calgary’s Event Centre — the intended future home of the Calgary Flames — has been paused amid cost and facility concerns.

In a statement to Global News, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) president and CEO Kate Thompson said there is a “difference in the current budget estimate and the program requirements for the facility.”

On Tuesday afternoon, CMLC and city officials provided an update to council about the progress of the new arena. That closed-door meeting lasted more than five hours.

Read more: Calgary sets timelines, announces design, construction firms for new event centre

“Given the significance and importance of the project, the parties have jointly agreed to pause the project team to allow time to resolve these challenges,” Thompson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The decision to take this pause is the responsible and prudent approach to ensure we find the best solutions to move the project forward successfully, without incurring any additional costs on the project while these discussions progress.”

Work is continuing “collaboratively,” Thompson said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary, Flames, Stampede sign deal for new arena

In an emailed statement to Global News, Mayor Naheed Nenshi confirmed the pause in work.

“It’s not uncommon for major capital projects to be at this stage,” Nenshi said. “Far better to have these issues sorted out at this stage than to have unexpected cost overruns after construction has begun.”

Story continues below advertisement

The deal for the event centre is still in place between the Flames owners and the city. If a new deal needed to be negotiated, it would need a supermajority vote of 10 for approval from city council.

Matters confidential

Following Tuesday’s presentation, Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas tried a motion to make the confidential information public.

“My hands are a bit tied here, but I would say that is by far the most stunning thing that I’ve seen in my entire time as a councillor,” Farkas said, claiming Calgarians would be “furious” at the contents of the presentation.

Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart issued a rare procedural challenge to the chair.

When asked by Colley-Urquhart, city solicitor and general counsel Jill Floen said the effects of making the confidential information public depend on the situation.

“In this particular situation, it could compromise the commercial interests of the city,” Floen said.

Farkas’ motion was defeated, leaving the presentation confidential.

Read more: Public engagement report released for Calgary’s new event centre

Construction on the event centre was due to being in August with completion slated for May 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, the City of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment — the owner of the Flames — agreed to split the $550 million cost to build the arena on lands to the north of the existing site of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

–with files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryCalgary FlamesNaheed NenshiCalgary City CouncilJeromy FarkasScotiabank SaddledomeCalgary Event CentreCalgary Municipal Land CorporationCalgary Flames arenaCalgary Sports And Entertainmentkate thompsonCalgary new arenda

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers