City of Calgary enters formal discussions on new event centre project

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) have restarted formal discussions on a new event centre in the city.

The announcement was made at a city council event centre committee meeting Wednesday morning after a lengthy closed-door session. It comes after a deal between the city and CSEC for a new arena to replace the ageing Saddledome ended in January this year after failing to reach an agreement on a construction timeline.

The city said it will be represented by CAA ICON, a management consulting firm focused on sports venues, throughout the negotiations. CAA ICON also had a role to play in various other event centre projects, such as Rogers Place in Edmonton and the Calgary Convention Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is all about the economic future of Calgary and how we continue to grow as a city. This is a sign that we are investing for the future, we have a vision for the future and we are not afraid to invest in the future,” said Deborah Yedlin, president and chief executive officer of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. Yedlin is also a member of the event centre committee.

“I see this as fundamental to who we are as a city and where we are going … It’s critical for Calgary’s economic future.”

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott said he is excited to be a part of this work, noting that the event centre has dominated the city’s conversations for several years.

2:38 Talks ongoing, but no negotiations yet with CSEC on Calgary event centre project: city committee

“This opportunity is immense. It was clear to us for years that Calgarians demanded a deal that represented the collective culture of the city as well as something that is responsible for the collective future of our city: socially, economically and environmentally,” Walcott said at the committee meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

“Culture is an iterative process. It’s never stagnant. Culture changes and it changes based on what we invest in, who we invest in and how we invest.

“A strong city cannot be understated … This deal that we’re hoping to achieve is at an intersection of pretty significant city policies and significant investments already made.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A strong city cannot be understated … This deal that we're hoping to achieve is at an intersection of pretty significant city policies and significant investments already made."

Read more: Calgary Flames pull out of new arena deal with city due to rising costs

Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, who chairs the event centre committee, said the new event centre will have “enormous benefits” for Calgarians and visitors. She thanked the trio of Calgary businessmen who helped spearhead discussion with CSEC: CBRE executive vice president John Fisher, NAIOP Calgary director of strategic initiatives Guy Huntingford and Ayrshire Group executive chairman Phil Swift.

“We’re at the beginning of an important stage,” Sharp said in a news release Wednesday.

“A new event centre for our city will attract investment and international events. It will have enormous benefits for visitors and for Calgarians. We look forward to working with CSEC for our mutual benefit and for a result that works for everyone.”