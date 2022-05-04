Menu

Money

Gary Bettman says for NHL ‘to hold any league events here,’ Calgary Flames need new arena 

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 12:40 am
The Saddledome in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. An NHL arena to replace the 35-year-old Saddledome in Calgary is back on the radar as city council discussed an event centre behind closed doors Monday. The project has been a fractious one with the city and the Flames previously unable to agree on who should pay how much. View image in full screen
The Saddledome in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. An NHL arena to replace the 35-year-old Saddledome in Calgary is back on the radar as city council discussed an event centre behind closed doors Monday. The project has been a fractious one with the city and the Flames previously unable to agree on who should pay how much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman suggested Tuesday that Calgary may not be able to host any big NHL events in the future without a new arena.

Bettman made the comments while speaking to media on Tuesday evening while in Calgary to attend the Flames’ first playoff game of the 2022 post-season. He suggested that he believes there is an urgency to build a new arena for the NHL team.

“If we’re going to hold any league events here, there needs to be a new building,” he said.

“I don’t think that comes as a surprise to anybody.

“I think it’s a priority for the City of Calgary, I think it’s a priority for the Flames, I think it’s a priority for the people that live in Calgary and want concerts and family shows in addition to NHL hockey.”

Read more: Arena resuscitation: Coun. Sharp to head up committee overseeing work on Calgary Event Centre

Bettman said that while he is not planning on meeting with city officials during his short trip to Calgary, he is meeting with the Flames’ ownership group on Wednesday and is sure he will “get an update.”

“I’m always optimistic,” he said. “Obviously there’s nothing going on right this second to report that would indicate that there’s going to be a solution immediately, but my hope is that everybody can figure this out.”

Since Mayor Jyoti Gondek was elected, Bettman said he has also had conversations with her about a new building, and added he remains “hopeful” that such a project will one day come to fruition.

Read more: Coverage of costs: Flames, city explain cause of Calgary arena deal collapse

Bettman also noted that while he believes the Flames’ arena may be due for a replacement, the one thing that isn’t in need of a tune-up is the fans.

“The fan level of enthusiasm and attachment to this team — the Flames — is always something that I marvel at,” he said. “I think the second night of our playoffs is showing that we’re off to a terrific start.”

Click to play video: '‘Kind of a mental thing’: spotlight on superstitions as NHL playoffs begin' ‘Kind of a mental thing’: spotlight on superstitions as NHL playoffs begin
‘Kind of a mental thing’: spotlight on superstitions as NHL playoffs begin

The Calgary Flames kicked off their playoff run on Tuesday evening against the Dallas Stars.

