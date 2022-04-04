Arena resuscitation: Calgary Event Centre committee to meet Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The possibility of a new Calgary arena will be discussed at the first event centre committee on Monday.

Councillors Courtney Walcott, Dan McLean and Sonya Sharp are on the committee along with Brad Parry, president of Calgary Economic Development and Deborah Yedlin, president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting is expected to last just over three hours and will likely be behind closed doors.

The committee was created after the collapse of the original project with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) prior to construction.

“I think it’s not if an event centre gets built, but when an event centre gets built,” councillor Sharp said when city council made the new committee.

“The one thing I can guarantee with this committee is speed.”

The original deal with CSEC came to a close near the end of December 2021 as the company cited rising costs as a key issue to not move forward.

Calgary Flames organization pulls out of new arena deal with city due to rising costs – Dec 22, 2021

In January, city council voted unanimously voted to find a third party to begin talks again with CSEC. Though the third party has yet to be announced, its job will be to gauge the interest of CSEC in coming back to the drawing board, along with seeking other parties who may want to be involved with the project.

A report released in summer 2021 pegged the project at $608.5 million.

Calgary city council creates committee to oversee work on event centre project – Mar 8, 2022