Economy

Manitoba spending $3.2 million on 38 new education projects

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 1:33 pm
Manitoba is spending $3.2 million on 38 new projects to support the mental health and well-being of students and educators,. View image in full screen
Manitoba is spending $3.2 million on 38 new projects to support the mental health and well-being of students and educators,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Manitoba is spending $3.2 million on 38 new projects to support the mental health and well-being of students and educators, Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Tuesday.

“Manitoba’s Teachers’ Idea Fund provides teachers, staff and school leaders with the resources needed to develop innovative projects that support high-quality learning and positive outcomes for their students,” said Ewasko.

The $3.2 million is part of the Teachers Idea Fund which was launched in March 2021.

Read more: Some students years behind learning level 2 years into pandemic: Winnipeg tutor

The fund has approved 162 projects in 29 school divisions with total funding of $11 million, targeting learning supports, models of teaching and learning, mental health and well-being, transitions in kindergarten to Grade 12 education and engaging families and parents.

“With staff and students back to school full time in Manitoba and in person, it is fulfilling to see school divisions, principals and teachers working together to implement innovative ideas to improve their mental health and well-being, and that of their students,” said Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard.

A progress report on previous projects highlights increased literacy and numeracy outcomes, attendance and engagement, and student mental health and well-being, Ewasko added.

