Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bloor Street West and Durie Street area.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Read more: Police respond to reports of up to ‘500 people fighting’ in Mississauga, Ont.
Read More
“Vehicle and driver remained at the scene,” police said.
Trending Now
The severity of injuries was not immediately known.
Officers said to “expect delays” in the area.
Comments