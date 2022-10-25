Menu

Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 11:15 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TB

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bloor Street West and Durie Street area.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

“Vehicle and driver remained at the scene,” police said.

Trending Now

The severity of injuries was not immediately known.

Officers said to “expect delays” in the area.

