Canada

Police respond to reports of up to ‘500 people fighting’ in Mississauga, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:04 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers in Mississauga, Ont., responded to reports of a fight involving up to 500 people on Monday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a tweet they were called to reports of a fight in the area of Goreway and Etude drives in Mississauga at around 9:41 p.m.

Police said they received reports between 400 and 500 people were fighting in a local parking lot.

Fireworks were set off in a mall parking lot, officers told Global News, although Peel police were not sure if this led to the altercation. No arrests have been made.

Paramedics assessed one male patient at the scene, police said.

The situation has since “calmed down,” according to the tweet.

