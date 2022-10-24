Police respond to reports of up to ‘500 people fighting’ in Mississauga, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Officers in Mississauga, Ont., responded to reports of a fight involving up to 500 people on Monday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a tweet they were called to reports of a fight in the area of Goreway and Etude drives in Mississauga at around 9:41 p.m.

Police said they received reports between 400 and 500 people were fighting in a local parking lot.

Fireworks were set off in a mall parking lot, officers told Global News, although Peel police were not sure if this led to the altercation. No arrests have been made.

Paramedics assessed one male patient at the scene, police said.

The situation has since “calmed down,” according to the tweet.