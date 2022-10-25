Man dead after house fire in Dartmouth, 2 others able to escape

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a house fire in Dartmouth Monday night.

In a statement, Scott Ramey, assistant chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the fire was reported at a residence in the 300 block of Waverley Road around 8:44 p.m., “with reports of flame and smoke from a second (storey) window.”

Ramey said a total of nine fire apparatus and 23 members responded to the fire.

“On our arrival we found heavy flames and smoke and quickly attacked the fire,” he said.

Two residents were able to escape from the building, while a third person in “life-threatening condition” was brought outside by Halifax Regional Police.

Fire crews and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were unsuccessful. Ramey said the victim was a man with an estimated age of 55.

View image in full screen One person is dead after a fire on Waverley Road in Dartmouth Monday night. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The fire was contained to the floor of origin and did not spread to other floors or adjacent buildings, he said.

Geoff Garber, acting district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said earlier Tuesday that the fire happened in an in-law suite.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.