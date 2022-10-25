Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Man dead after house fire in Dartmouth, 2 others able to escape

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 25'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 25
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A man is dead after a house fire in Dartmouth Monday night.

In a statement, Scott Ramey, assistant chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the fire was reported at a residence in the 300 block of Waverley Road around 8:44 p.m., “with reports of flame and smoke from a second (storey) window.”

Ramey said a total of nine fire apparatus and 23 members responded to the fire.

“On our arrival we found heavy flames and smoke and quickly attacked the fire,” he said.

Read more: Woman hospitalized after rescue from burning Halifax apartment

Two residents were able to escape from the building, while a third person in “life-threatening condition” was brought outside by Halifax Regional Police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were unsuccessful. Ramey said the victim was a man with an estimated age of 55.

One person is dead after a fire on Waverley Road in Dartmouth Monday night. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a fire on Waverley Road in Dartmouth Monday night. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The fire was contained to the floor of origin and did not spread to other floors or adjacent buildings, he said.

Geoff Garber, acting district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said earlier Tuesday that the fire happened in an in-law suite.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Fatal FireHalifax fireHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyDartmouth fireDartmouth fatal firefatal fire dartmouthwaverley road fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers