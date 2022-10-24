Menu

Fire

Woman hospitalized after rescue from burning Halifax apartment

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 24'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 24
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax firefighters rescued a woman from a smokey apartment after the building caught on fire Sunday night.

In an interview, Halifax Fire and Emergency Services district chief Brad Connors said 10 units, including the district chief and the platoon captain, responded to an apartment building on Herring Cove Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Crews were told there was smoke on the third floor of the nine-unit building, and they also saw “heavy smoke conditions” coming from one of the windows on the third floor, Connors said.

Read more: Woman dies after fire engulfs Halifax-area home

“The crews made entry into the apartment, did a search and found the fire, and they also found a victim,” said Connors. “So they extinguished the fire and extricated the victim.”

Trending Now
Firefighters did CPR on the victim before she was taken to hospital by paramedics. Connors could not say as of Monday morning what her condition was.

He said the cause of the fire, which was contained to that apartment, has not yet been determined.

Click to play video: 'Over 100 firefighters called to Montreal apartment building fire, families evacuate'
Over 100 firefighters called to Montreal apartment building fire, families evacuate
FireFirefightersApartment FireHalifax fireFire RescueHalifax Fire and EmergencyApartment Fire Rescue
