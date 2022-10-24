Andrea Horwath to be first female mayor of Hamilton, Ont. following close election win

Send this page to someone via email

Andrea Horwath will become the first female mayor of Hamilton, Ont., following a close win in the city’s municipal election on Monday night.

The former Ontario NDP leader squeaked by former chamber of commerce boss Keanin Loomis who finished in second in voting.

With all 246 polls reporting as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday night, Horwath garnered 41.68 per cent of ballots (59,216 votes) to Loomis’ 40.51 per cent (57,553).

Former mayor Bob Bratina finished a distant third with just 12.27 per cent.

The Hamilton-born Horwath returns to Hamilton’s city hall following two stints as a councillor after elections in 1997 and 2000.

Horwath would move on to be the MPP for Hamilton East before becoming Hamilton Centre’s MPP in 2004.

She would be elected leader of Ontario’s New Democratic Party at the 2009 Ontario NDP leadership convention and lead the party for two terms in 2018 and 2022.

Outgoing mayor Fred Eisenberger congratulated the new mayor-elect characterizing the result as a “historic win” in becoming Hamilton’s very first female mayor.

“Andrea will be guided by new ideas, a wealth of experience in how government works at all levels, and a track record of advocating and delivering for Hamiltonians,” Eisenberger wrote.

He went on to promise a “seamless transition” over the next few weeks.

With less than a week to go in the campaign, a poll from Mainstreet and iPolitics suggested Horwath had taken the lead in a close mayoral race.

The analysis, based on a one-day telephone survey conducted last Thursday among 694 Hamiltonians, said 36 per cent of voters were leaning towards Horwath, with former chamber of commerce boss Keanin Loomis in second at 28.7 per cent.

The poll put former mayor Bob Bratina in third with 12.1 per cent.

Affordable housing was a key issue among the mayoral candidates through most of the campaign with Horwath telling 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today it was the number one topic when going door-to-door.

“No matter if I’m in Stoney Creek … in Ancaster … downtown or if I’m in Flamborough, people are really worried about the housing crisis from one end of the spectrum to the other,” Horwath said.

The mayoral hopeful promised to collaborate with non-for-profit advocates and the private sector to expedite some 3,000 housing units across the city that are “ready to go.”

In July, Loomis alternatively pledged to “kick-start” a plan to build 50,000 homes over 10 years in Hamilton by expediting the development approvals if he was elected.

All results in the municipal election are unofficial as of Monday night and expected to be made official by Hamilton’s city clerk the week of Oct. 24.