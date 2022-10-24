John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Mayor of Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

After a municipal race contested by 31 mayoral candidates, voters in Toronto have elected incumbent John Tory to a third term at the head of city council.

Tory was confirmed as the winning candidate leading with 61 per cent of the vote. Gil Penalosa sits in second place with around 18 per cent.

As Toronto’s 2022 to 2026 mayor, Tory will be the first head of council to wield strong mayor powers.

The powers, granted by the province, will give the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto the power to veto certain bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities such as housing. Council can still override the veto with a two-thirds majority.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also give the mayor responsibility for preparing the budget, appointing the city’s chief administrative officer and hiring or firing department heads.

Tory campaigned on a message of continuity and stability, telling voters his experience would deliver key subway infrastructure projects and much-needed housing.

He also promised to keep property taxes below the rate of inflation.

Many of his challengers, including prominent urbanist Gil Penalosa, said standards in Toronto have declined under Tory’s leadership. One example raised is issues with washrooms and water fountains in city parks.

Matti Siemiatycki, a professor at the University of Toronto, previously explained the role parks played in the campaign to Global News.

“In part it’s very literal, like that people want to have access to water fountains and washrooms,” Siemiatycki said. “I think it’s (also) clear that it’s being tied to something much broader around questions about austerity — questions primarily about effectiveness of actually providing those services.”

1:42 John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Toronto mayor

Tory has hinted at the possibility of using strong mayor powers to pass some of his proposed housing plan if it faces opposition.

Story continues below advertisement

The re-elected mayor’s other campaign promises included a commitment to the city’s $28-billion transit plan, led by the province.

In his third term, Tory will have to deal with the city’s estimated $857-million pandemic-driven budget shortfall.

Tory served as Progressive Conservative Party Leader between 2004 and 2009, working in radio after his resignation.

In 2014, he won his first term as Toronto mayor, defeating Rob Ford’s brother — and current Ontario Premier — Doug Ford.

— with files from The Canadian Press