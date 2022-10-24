Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Mayor of Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'John Tory’s re-election bid focused on not rocking the boat'
John Tory’s re-election bid focused on not rocking the boat
WATCH ABOVE: John Tory’s campaign focused on staying the course while touting his experience as Mayor to show he’s the one for the job. But issues with city services identified both before and during the campaign have Tory committing to do better if he’s re-elected. Matthew Bingley reports.

After a municipal race contested by 31 mayoral candidates, voters in Toronto have elected incumbent John Tory to a third term at the head of city council.

Tory was confirmed as the winning candidate leading with 61 per cent of the vote. Gil Penalosa sits in second place with around 18 per cent.

As Toronto’s 2022 to 2026 mayor, Tory will be the first head of council to wield strong mayor powers.

Read more: Ontario municipal election 2022: Toronto results

The powers, granted by the province, will give the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto the power to veto certain bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities such as housing. Council can still override the veto with a two-thirds majority.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also give the mayor responsibility for preparing the budget, appointing the city’s chief administrative officer and hiring or firing department heads.

Tory campaigned on a message of continuity and stability, telling voters his experience would deliver key subway infrastructure projects and much-needed housing.

He also promised to keep property taxes below the rate of inflation.

Many of his challengers, including prominent urbanist Gil Penalosa, said standards in Toronto have declined under Tory’s leadership. One example raised is issues with washrooms and water fountains in city parks.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Clinging to the middle’: Experts expect Tory headed to re-election in Toronto

Matti Siemiatycki, a professor at the University of Toronto, previously explained the role parks played in the campaign to Global News.

“In part it’s very literal, like that people want to have access to water fountains and washrooms,” Siemiatycki said. “I think it’s (also) clear that it’s being tied to something much broader around questions about austerity — questions primarily about effectiveness of actually providing those services.”

Click to play video: 'John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Toronto mayor'
John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Toronto mayor

Tory has hinted at the possibility of using strong mayor powers to pass some of his proposed housing plan if it faces opposition.

Story continues below advertisement

The re-elected mayor’s other campaign promises included a commitment to the city’s $28-billion transit plan, led by the province.

In his third term, Tory will have to deal with the city’s estimated $857-million pandemic-driven budget shortfall.

Tory served as Progressive Conservative Party Leader between 2004 and 2009, working in radio after his resignation.

In 2014, he won his first term as Toronto mayor, defeating Rob Ford’s brother — and current Ontario Premier — Doug Ford.

— with files from The Canadian Press

John ToryCity of TorontoToronto electionToronto mayorToronto Municipal ElectionToronto election 2022Toronto Votes 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers