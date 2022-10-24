Ontario municipal election 2022: Toronto results

Send this page to someone via email

After serving two terms as Mayor of Toronto, incumbent John Tory is seeking a third stint at the head of Ontario’s capital.

He faces 30 separate challengers who hope to unseat him. They include Gil Penalosa, Sarah Climenhaga, Stephen Punwasi and Chloe Brown.

John Tory served as Progressive Conservative Party Leader between 2004 and 2009, working in radio after his resignation.

In 2014, he won his first term as Toronto mayor, defeating Rob Ford’s brother — and current Ontario Premier — Doug Ford.

Penalosa, who registered for the municipal race in July, has run one of the most high-profile campaigns opposing Tory. The prominent urbanist has laid out his vision for Toronto which includes more bus lanes, park space and complete streets.

The winner of Toronto’s mayoral race will find themselves in a unique position as the first Toronto mayor to wield so-called strong mayor powers.

The powers, granted by the province, will give the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto the power to veto certain bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities such as housing. Council can still override the veto with a two-thirds majority.

It will also give the mayor responsibility for preparing the budget, appointing the city’s chief administrative officer and hiring or firing department heads.

As the local municipality, Toronto is responsible for a range of services including development approval, transit, police funding and homelessness services.