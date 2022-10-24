Menu

Canada

Ontario municipal election 2022: Hamilton results

By Staff Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 4:27 pm

Hamilton’s municipal election features 91 individuals who’ve signed on in an attempt to become a voice in council including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Eisenberger said in June he would not be seeking re-election in the Oct. 24 vote.

It means the longest-serving mayor, post amalgamation, will move on after three terms in office.

After Monday, six wards will see new councillors with Ward 4 incumbent Sam Merulla, Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson, Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 14’s Terry Whitehead and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge among those not seeking re-election.

Ward 5 will also see a new face following the departure of Chad Collins to federal politics and Russ Powers, who was appointed to sit for Collins, not running in 2022.

Seven candidates are vying for Whitehead’s Ward 14 position.

Of those looking for a councillor’s seat, Wards 4 and 5 have the most candidates with 11 vying to represent constituents in each region.

Both wards 7 and 13 have the fewest candidates, just two, including incumbents Esther Pauls and Arlene VanderBeek, respectively.

Mayor

Bob Bratina
Ejaz Butt
Jim Davis
Paul Fromm
Andrea Horwath
Solomon Ikhuiwu
Hermiz Ishaya
Keanin Loomis
Michael Pattison

Ward 1

Ian MacPherson
John Vail
Maureen Wilson

Ward 2

Shahan Aaron
Jason Farr
Cameron Kroetsch
Robin McKee
Raquel Rakovac

Ward 3

Michael Falletta
Laura Farr
Walter Furlan
Stan Kruchka
Nrinder Nann

Ward 4

Maxwell Francis
Angelica Hasbon
Tammy Hwang
Alex Johnstone
Cindy Kennedy
Pascale Marchand
Adam Oldfield
Robert Paris
Laura Taylor
Eric Tuck
Mary Williams

Ward 5

Sebastian Aldea
Krysta Boyer
Matt Francis
Kevin Geenen
Stan Habza
Bob Hurst
Ryan Ladner
Lynda Lukasik
Gordon Noble
Angela Pugliese
George Rusich

Ward 6

Tom Jackson
Dan Preston
Donna Puddu
Stefan Spolnik
Chris Slye

Ward 7

Scott Duvall
Esther Pauls

Ward 8

Sonia Brown
Joshua Czerniga
John-Paul Danko
Anthony Frisina
Daniel Veltri

Ward 9

Brad Clark
Walt Juchniewicz
Peter Lanza
Muhammad Naeem

Ward 10

Jeff Beattie
Louie Milojevic
Maria Pearson

Ward 11

Nick Lauwers
Terri Moffett
Nick Pellegrino
Mark Tadeson

Ward 12

Chuck Alkerton
Robert Baboth
Craig Cassar
Richard Deverson
Karl Hanley
William Robert Hume
Cindy Kaye
Megg Markettos
Bob Maton
Pamela Mitchell

Ward 13

Arlene VanderBeek
Alex Wilson

Ward 14

Kojo Damptey
Brian Lewis
Christopher Poole
Don Ross
Mike Spadafora
Christine Seketa
Colleen Wicken

Ward 15

Zobia Jawed
Robert Kunysz
Ted McMeekin
Chris Pera
Sumaira Waqar

