Ontario municipal election 2022: Hamilton results

Hamilton’s municipal election features 91 individuals who’ve signed on in an attempt to become a voice in council including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Eisenberger said in June he would not be seeking re-election in the Oct. 24 vote.

It means the longest-serving mayor, post amalgamation, will move on after three terms in office.

After Monday, six wards will see new councillors with Ward 4 incumbent Sam Merulla, Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson, Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 14’s Terry Whitehead and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge among those not seeking re-election.

Ward 5 will also see a new face following the departure of Chad Collins to federal politics and Russ Powers, who was appointed to sit for Collins, not running in 2022.

Seven candidates are vying for Whitehead’s Ward 14 position.

Of those looking for a councillor’s seat, Wards 4 and 5 have the most candidates with 11 vying to represent constituents in each region.

Both wards 7 and 13 have the fewest candidates, just two, including incumbents Esther Pauls and Arlene VanderBeek, respectively.

Mayor

Bob Bratina

Ejaz Butt

Jim Davis

Paul Fromm

Andrea Horwath

Solomon Ikhuiwu

Hermiz Ishaya

Keanin Loomis

Michael Pattison

Ward 1

Ian MacPherson

John Vail

Maureen Wilson

Ward 2

Shahan Aaron

Jason Farr

Cameron Kroetsch

Robin McKee

Raquel Rakovac

Ward 3

Michael Falletta

Laura Farr

Walter Furlan

Stan Kruchka

Nrinder Nann

Ward 4

Maxwell Francis

Angelica Hasbon

Tammy Hwang

Alex Johnstone

Cindy Kennedy

Pascale Marchand

Adam Oldfield

Robert Paris

Laura Taylor

Eric Tuck

Mary Williams

Ward 5

Sebastian Aldea

Krysta Boyer

Matt Francis

Kevin Geenen

Stan Habza

Bob Hurst

Ryan Ladner

Lynda Lukasik

Gordon Noble

Angela Pugliese

George Rusich

Ward 6

Tom Jackson

Dan Preston

Donna Puddu

Stefan Spolnik

Chris Slye

Ward 7

Scott Duvall

Esther Pauls

Ward 8

Sonia Brown

Joshua Czerniga

John-Paul Danko

Anthony Frisina

Daniel Veltri

Ward 9

Brad Clark

Walt Juchniewicz

Peter Lanza

Muhammad Naeem

Ward 10

Jeff Beattie

Louie Milojevic

Maria Pearson

Ward 11

Nick Lauwers

Terri Moffett

Nick Pellegrino

Mark Tadeson

Ward 12

Chuck Alkerton

Robert Baboth

Craig Cassar

Richard Deverson

Karl Hanley

William Robert Hume

Cindy Kaye

Megg Markettos

Bob Maton

Pamela Mitchell

Ward 13

Arlene VanderBeek

Alex Wilson

Ward 14

Kojo Damptey

Brian Lewis

Christopher Poole

Don Ross

Mike Spadafora

Christine Seketa

Colleen Wicken

Ward 15

Zobia Jawed

Robert Kunysz

Ted McMeekin

Chris Pera

Sumaira Waqar